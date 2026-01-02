Michael Weatherly Had An Emotional Message (And A ‘Big Kiss’) For Fans Trying To Save Tony And Ziva

Despite the big fanfare, NCIS: Tony & Ziva was one of many shows canceled in 2025. The NCIS spinoff, which saw Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reunite to reprise their fan-favorite roles, was axed by Paramount+ after only one season. Fans are not giving up without a fight for Season 2, though, and Weatherly had an emotional message for the dedicated folks who are trying to save the show.

When it was announced that Tony & Ziva was canceled, fans were in their feelings, especially since they had waited so long for Tiva to reunite. So it’s not surprising to know that many are doing whatever it takes to save the series. They even went all out while celebrating the new year. Per fan account NCISTivaFans on X, a billboard was shown in New York City's Times Square on New Year’s Eve. It played for 30 seconds at the 46th minute of every hour for 24 hours, and it was asking to “Save Tony and Ziva.” Weatherly shared an emotional response to the gesture, as well as a big kiss for the new year, writing:

I want to just say how much this made me smile and maybe even nudged my tear ducts… beautiful, and I want to say a GIGANTIC thank you to any and all involved. I see you. I appreciate you. Big kiss for 2026.

It’s one thing to have a whole campaign to save a show and to have so many fans coming together and raising the funds to have a billboard on New Year’s Eve in New York City, no less. However, it’s another thing when one of the main actors finds out about it. It’s clear that the gesture means a lot to Weatherly, and it just proves how much Tony & Ziva means not only to the fans, but also to him and, likely, everyone else on the cast and crew.

As for the billboard, while it was a simple design to “comply with the copyright laws,” as the fan account shared, it included a QR code that led to a page about how people could get involved in the campaign. NCIS: Tony & Ziva ending after one season was heartbreaking; however, with a billboard in New York on New Year's Eve, I feel like more people will join this fight (or at least be aware of it).

Meanwhile, whether or not Tony & Ziva will ever join the ranks of shows such as S.W.A.T., Manifest, Lucifer, Magnum P.I., Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more that have been canceled and saved is hard to tell. At the very least, with the NCIS franchise still going, it’s possible fans haven’t seen the last of Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, seeing as they could appear on NCIS and NCIS: Sydney, especially after Weatherly and de Pablo met up with the cast in Australia.

There is a world of possibilities for Tony & Ziva, but it’s obvious that fans aren’t giving up so easily, and I can’t say I blame them. There’s no telling what will happen in the future, but for now, all 10 episodes of the NCIS spinoff are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.