Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson Is The Latest To Weigh In On Intimacy Coordinators: ‘To Be Honest…’
The on-set professionals are commonplace on Bridgerton's set.
In Hollywood, intimacy coordinators have become more and more common, with many believing they're essential personnel on set, as they ensure actors are comfortable with intimate material, help establish boundaries, and help guide the actors into making sure these scenes look right on camera. On the other hand, some actors have voiced concerns about such crew members stifling scenes by making them look too formulaic. Now, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson is weighing in on the matter with his own experiences.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thompson got candid about his personal experience with intimacy coordinators that were used heavily on Season 4 of Bridgerton. Thompson had nothing but glowing things to say about their use on Bridgerton, and truly believed they helped enhance the experience rather than stifle it, which some actors have criticized.
Sometimes intimacy coordinators are seen in a bad light, because they are a creative force outside of the director that has an influence on the film. It’s also a relatively new job, and striking the creative balance between the director and the coordinator on film is something still being worked out on sets. Florence Pugh once revealed she had a bad experience with one who made the situation more stiff than it had to be.
However, there are many actors who have had fantastic experiences, like Thompson. While the Bridgerton star respects the decision of some actors who opt out, he sees them as essential, because sometimes even the director can be awkward shooting sex scenes. He said:
Even though intimacy coordinators have become the industry standard, some productions still prefer to opt out, like the lead actors on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, because they’d known each other for 20 years and developed a shared trust. However, many coordinators have wanted to reframe actors' thinking of them not as people putting restrictions on creativity, but rather thinking of intimacy coordinators like stunt coordinators.
As Thomson said, they are there to help facilitate creativity, not hinder it, especially during some Bridgerton intimate scenes that are somewhat technically difficult, such as that Season 4 staircase scene. He said:
Thompson’s perspective reflects the ever-fluctuating shifts in how intimacy coordinators are being understood in Hollywood. These aren’t individuals present to limit spontaneity on set, but to help foster it in a safe way that makes everyone comfortable. This is still something the industry is navigating, but with so many actors expressing positive experiences, it seems like a strong tool to ensure sets are safe and collaborative. If the Bridgerton staircase scene is any indication, intimacy coordinators are certainly not there to turn down the heat, but make the experience even better for both the actors and audience.
You can see Luke Thompson on Season 4 of Bridgerton which is currently streaming now with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other exciting projects coming to the streamer this year, make sure to consult our 2026 Netflix release schedule.
