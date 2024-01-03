Night Court's Marsha Warfield Is 'Good At Keeping Secrets' For Her Return, But Melissa Rauch 'So Badly' Wanted To Tell Everyone
Marsha Warfield had an easier time keeping the Roz secret than Melissa Rauch did.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 premiere of Night Court on NBC, called "The Roz Affair."
Night Court hit the ground running in Season 2 with the return of none other than Marsha Warfield, the actress from the original series who shocked fans with a cameo at the end of the Season 1 finale in the spring. She returned as Roz in the first episode of 2024 and recruited Dan in New Orleans for a mission that resulted in a trip back up to New York, Dan going undercover in yoga pants, and a reason for him to stick around. The episode just wouldn't have worked without Roz, and Warfield opened up about keeping secrets for the revival, while Melissa Rauch shared the challenges of not telling everybody.
Marsha Warfield Had A Secret To Keep
While Marsha Warfield showed her support for the NBC revival when it premiered in early 2023, the reveal of Roz in Dan's courtroom in the Season 1 finale was the best kind of surprise. Even better, she returned to reprise the role again to kickstart Season 2 in the 2024 TV schedule, and longtime fans could enjoy a blast to the past with Larroquette and Warfield sharing the screen again. So, how difficult was it for the actress to keep the secret of Roz's return? CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell asked her that very question, and she shared:
Marsha Warfield could have some fun with fans who were hoping that she'd come back, knowing that it was just a matter of time. Once the secret was out, the actress could see just how viewers felt about her reprising her original series role. Warfield described the reactions that she saw, saying:
Considering that Marsha Warfield appeared in more than 100 episodes as Roz in the original Night Court before arriving in the revival, she certainly has had a good run! Of course, Gurgs is the bailiff on the new show, and Roz has become a private investigator, so fans shouldn't count on seeing her back in the mix of a Judge Stone's courtroom.
Still, she promised Dan an invitation to her wedding, and I'm going to cross my fingers that it's just a matter of time until she's back. And based on what Melissa Rauch shared about Warfield, she seems ready to welcome her back as well!
Melissa Rauch Wanted To Tell Everybody
The Big Bang Theory alum is an executive producer on Night Court as well as leading lady and major fan of the original series. For her, welcoming Marsha Warfield onto the new show as Roz was a "dream," and that made it tough for her to keep the secret before the big reveal. Speaking with CinemaBlend and other outlets at NBC's Night Court junket, Rauch opened up about bringing the Roz actress back:
After more than 200 episodes of The Big Bang Theory with a live studio audience, it says something that Melissa Rauch names Marsha Warfield's surprise appearance as one of her top favorite moments! The leading lady, who previously told CinemaBlend the backstory behind her Big Bang reunion in the Night Court Christmas special, elaborated on why it was such a special experience with the studio audience:
If Melissa Rauch's status as a longtime Night Court fans wasn't clear before she brought the revival to TV, her excitement to talk about watching Marsha Warfield's return as Roz is certainly proof! She went on to discuss Warfield as Roz in the Season 2 premiere, saying:
Melissa Rauch didn't confirm whether Marsha Warfield would be back for more of Season 2 beyond the first episode, but fans can celebrate anyway. After a prolonged hiatus due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike, Night Court is officially back and fans can get a fix of Abby, Dan, and the rest without resorting to rewatching Season 1 with a Peacock Premium subscription. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes