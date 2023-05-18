Jack Harlow Did Something ‘Funny’ After His White Men Can’t Jump Audition That Landed Him The Movie
This is one way to make an impression.
There’s a new White Men Can’t Jump movie on the way for Hulu subscription holders, and it features a brand new cast. Following in the footsteps of Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson are Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. While Wells has been acting for some time now, this title on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases marks Harlow’s feature-film debut. The rapper may be well known for his musical prowess, but he had to prove that he could co-lead this production, which required some basketball work on his part. Luckily enough, after his audition, he did something “funny” that ultimately landed him the gig.
You may be tempted to assume that casting the two lead characters wasn’t all that easy, and you’d be right to think so. I had the pleasure of speaking with director Charles “Calmatic” Kidd ahead of the White Men Can’t Jump reboot’s imminent release, and he spoke about the casting process. He described it as “challenging” because the stars he looked at couldn’t perform all of the duties needed for the movie. In time though, Sinqua Wells – whose credits include Power and Teen Wolf – got on the filmmaker’s radar. Kidd explained to me that Wells fit the role Kamal Allen for a few key reasons:
So clearly, Calmatic knew right away that Sinqua Walls was the right person to be the spiritual successor to Wesley Snipes (who would’ve been down for a sequel). But what about the movie’s main white man? Well, it seems the House Party helmer looked at a few stars before he landed on Jack Harlow, who’d previously hosted SNL. The EP was initially pretty pleased with what he saw from the Grammy nominee. Yet funny enough, Harlow had another “audition” after meeting with his would-be-director:
The irony of the situation can definitely make you chuckle. Yet the “Whats Poppin” singer’s exploits on the court are no joke, as he really made an impression at the NBA's 2022 Celebrity Game. So it’s not too hard to understand why he’s right for the role of Jeremy. He shares that interest in basketball with Sinqua Walls, and it may have contributed to their off-camera friendship. That warm connection is also a major reason why their White Men Can’t Jump characters’ bond feels authentic.
But when he’s not in character and schooling people on the blacktop, Jack Harlow plays out funny scenes as Jeremy, some of which see him humorously mixing it up with Sinqua Walls’ Kamal. This is a major professional step for Harlow, and one hopes that moving forward, he’ll nail other auditions as well as he did this one.
White Men Can’t Jump will arrive on Hulu on May 19.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
