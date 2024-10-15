As Jared Padalecki Joins Fire Country, Max Thieriot And Tia Napolitano Told Us The Wholesome Story About How The Casting Happened
Fire Country's star and showrunner break down how they landed the Supernatural alum.
While Season 3 of Fire Country simply premiering is exciting, what makes this season even more thrilling is the fact that Jared Padalecki is joining Max Thieriot’s fire drama! Now, as the anticipation for his guest appearance heightens, the show’s lead and showrunner Tia Napolitano shared the wholesome story behind how they got the Supernatural star to join CBS’ hit drama.
As we approach Fire Country’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, I spoke with Thieriot and Napolitano about what’s in store for Season 3. Obviously, that meant I had to ask about the news regarding Padalecki that broke over the summer. In response, the Bode actor told me during our interview for CinmeaBlend that this all stemmed out of the sweet fact that he’s really good friends with the Walker actor:
The actor then said that his friend has always been on long-running shows, which has made it hard for them to collaborate. However, while Walker landing on 2024’s list of canceled shows was by no means ideal, it did open a new door for the pals, as Thieriot said:
Well, everybody thought it was a great idea, and as Thieriot explained, casting him felt like “a no-brainer.” Showrunner Tia Napolitano confirmed that for me during our interview ahead of the premiere as well. She explained that the enthusiasm surrounding bringing the Gilmore Girls actor on was palpable, and they couldn’t wait to have him:
From there it simply took a few conversations, Thieriot recalled, and then Padalecki was on the show.
Notably, this role also wasn’t pre-written before the Walker actor signed on, it was created specifically for him. So, it was imperative that he said yes, as the showrunner told me:
From the jump, I would have felt the same way considering how beloved Padalecki is in the world of television. However, learning more about his character Camden and knowing there’s potential for him to lead a Fire Country spinoff makes his part even more exhilarating.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To that point, the Bode actor explained that his friend’s character is a thrilling addition, because he’ll show off a totally different side of Cal Fire. Camden is a firefighter from Southern California, and as Thieriot said, in his world the “Wranglers and boots” are traded for “flip flops and tank tops.” So, he’ll bring a new fun energy to the show, and the SEAL Team actor’s words about that have me very excited:
Overall, there’s no question that Jared Padalecki is a massive addition to Fire Country, and this wholesome story about how he got cast has me smiling from ear to ear. Knowing that he’s really good friends with the drama’s co-creator and star means he’s also probably thrilled to be playing Camden. Plus, it sounds like the opportunities for where his story could go are endless.
At the moment, we don’t know exactly when Jared Padalecki will appear in Season 3, however, as we learn more about his role, we’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can catch the Season 3 premiere of Fire Country on Friday, October 18 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET or you can stream it the next day with a Pramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.