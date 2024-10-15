As Jared Padalecki Joins Fire Country, Max Thieriot And Tia Napolitano Told Us The Wholesome Story About How The Casting Happened

While Season 3 of Fire Country simply premiering is exciting, what makes this season even more thrilling is the fact that Jared Padalecki is joining Max Thieriot’s fire drama! Now, as the anticipation for his guest appearance heightens, the show’s lead and showrunner Tia Napolitano shared the wholesome story behind how they got the Supernatural star to join CBS’ hit drama.

As we approach Fire Country’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , I spoke with Thieriot and Napolitano about what’s in store for Season 3. Obviously, that meant I had to ask about the news regarding Padalecki that broke over the summer. In response, the Bode actor told me during our interview for CinmeaBlend that this all stemmed out of the sweet fact that he’s really good friends with the Walker actor:

Jared and I have been friends for a long time. You know, we've never had the opportunity to work together. Our families have spent a lot of time together. We've spent New Years together.

The actor then said that his friend has always been on long-running shows, which has made it hard for them to collaborate. However, while Walker landing on 2024’s list of canceled shows was by no means ideal, it did open a new door for the pals, as Thieriot said:

And finally, we had an opportunity where, you know, unfortunately, his show came to an end, but the silver lining was we got this opportunity to finally try and figure out how to work together. And you know, the folks over at CBS are big fans – [CBS Studios President] David Stapf, and everyone…So it was, in a weird way, kind of easy to say, like, ‘Hey, Jared and I are good buddies. Like, what does everybody think?’

Well, everybody thought it was a great idea, and as Thieriot explained, casting him felt like “a no-brainer.” Showrunner Tia Napolitano confirmed that for me during our interview ahead of the premiere as well. She explained that the enthusiasm surrounding bringing the Gilmore Girls actor on was palpable, and they couldn’t wait to have him:

He was a name that everyone was just immediately very excited about, and then it's definitely Max and Jared are friends. So Max is saying ‘He's a great guy. I'm so excited about this.’ We sat down with him, and, you know, it was just the chemistry. We were so excited to get him over here. He's also a really nice guy, like, just a professional sweetheart, so good, so talented, and he and Max, their chemistry as friends working together and on-screen was just off the charts. So we got very lucky. I was also a huge fan of his all the way back to Gilmore Girls. So it just felt like iconic TV opportunities.

From there it simply took a few conversations, Thieriot recalled, and then Padalecki was on the show.

Notably, this role also wasn’t pre-written before the Walker actor signed on, it was created specifically for him. So, it was imperative that he said yes, as the showrunner told me:

This was written for Jared. So, if Jared didn't come play with us, we were gonna get our hearts broken.

From the jump, I would have felt the same way considering how beloved Padalecki is in the world of television. However, learning more about his character Camden and knowing there’s potential for him to lead a Fire Country spinoff makes his part even more exhilarating.

To that point, the Bode actor explained that his friend’s character is a thrilling addition, because he’ll show off a totally different side of Cal Fire. Camden is a firefighter from Southern California, and as Thieriot said, in his world the “Wranglers and boots” are traded for “flip flops and tank tops.” So, he’ll bring a new fun energy to the show, and the SEAL Team actor’s words about that have me very excited:

He just brings such a different energy to the show. And his interactions with all the characters are fun. He definitely comes in and makes a big impact. So I'm excited. I'm excited for everybody see it. I think the arc that he came in and did is really exciting. And, you know, we'll see where it all goes from here. But he certainly adds a lot to the world.

Overall, there’s no question that Jared Padalecki is a massive addition to Fire Country, and this wholesome story about how he got cast has me smiling from ear to ear. Knowing that he’s really good friends with the drama’s co-creator and star means he’s also probably thrilled to be playing Camden. Plus, it sounds like the opportunities for where his story could go are endless.