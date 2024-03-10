The Story Behind Jeff Daniels’ Dumb And Dumber Audition: Why It ‘Scared’ Jim Carrey, And Prompted The Studio To Offer Daniels A Ridiculous Salary
What's the story behind Jeff Daniels' Dumb and Dumber audition?
Dumb and Dumber is regarded as one of the 100 best movies of the 1990s and a certified cult classic. Most of the comedy classic’s success was attributed to the impeccable chemistry of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. However, not everyone was sold on Daniels playing Harry Dunne. 30 years after the film’s release, Peter Farrelly revealed the story of Daniels’ Dumb and Dumber audition.
Before appearing in the slapstick comedy, Daniels had only done a few comedies aside from his celebrated dramatic work in films like Ragtime and Terms of Endearment. The topic came up as Farrelly discussed his new film Ricky Stanicky with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast. When asked about casting “serious” actors like Daniels and William H. Macy in comedy, the Oscar-winning director delved into convincing New Line Cinema to pick the Radio Days actor for the outlandish role, saying:
If someone like Jim Carrey can be intimidated by Daniels, then the Emmy-winning actor was made for the role, as Farrelly mentioned. The director-writer knew Daniels would work as he recalled the actor’s 1986 comedy Something Wild being one of his favorite films. Although he was Carrey and Farrelly’s top choice, New Line faced a dilemma when it came to paying the beloved actor. The Raising Arizona director opened up about Carrey’s record-breaking salary affected Daniels’ payday unexpectedly, saying:
It seemed like Jeff Daniels was playing the long game. He ended up cashing in on the comedy’s financial and cultural success. Dumb and Dumber grossed over $247 million worldwide despite getting a mixed reception. The cult classic comedy solidified Jim Carrey as a movie star and rebranded and revitalized Daniels’ Hollywood career. He appeared in lighter movies like 101 Dalmatians and Pleasantville afterward. The comedy was followed up by the 2014 sequel Dumb and Dumber To two decades later. Of course, the Terms of Endearment star’s career continued moving forward on both the big and small screens. Check out Peter Farrelly’s full ReelBlend interview in the clip below.
If you want to relive every laugh-out-loud moment of Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, stream Dumb and Dumber through a Netflix subscription. Don’t forget to look over our movie schedule for any upcoming theatrical and streaming comedies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Connie Lee
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Carly Levy