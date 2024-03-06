Peter Farrelly Interview | Jim Carrey Stories, John Cena's Comedy & More
Peter Farrelly joins ReelBlend!
Oscar-winning filmmaker and comedy legend Peter Farrelly joins the show to discuss his new film Ricky Stanicky! Not only do we dive into the comedic prowess of John Cena in his new film, but we couldn’t have Peter Farrelly on the show without discussing his collaborations with Jim Carrey. We can’t wait for you to hear his behind-the-scenes gems on how Dumb & Dumber was finally made, casting both Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels and so much more.
Later this week, our interview with Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson hits our feeds so stay tuned!
