Jensen Ackles Dropped A Lovely Post After Wrapping On Countdown, But Fans Just Keep Commenting About How Obscene The Show’s Name Looks In The Foreground

Fans who love both R-rated superhero chaos and long-lasting genre series are set for a match made in heaven whenever Jensen Ackles reunites with Supernatural alums Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins on The Boys’ fifth and final season. But before that magnificence can be obsessed over by fans with Amazon Prime subscriptions, Ackles has another upcoming 2025 TV series on the way in the form of a new thriller titled Countdown, even if some people believe it has a far more NSFW title.

Ackles gave his many millions of followers a closer look at his latest series by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the production in November 2024, and we finally got another peek when he shared a batch of new photos that marked the production concluding. Many shared excitement for the actor leading another series after returning for Tracker Season 2 in a smaller capacity, but others couldn’t ignore the stylized logo seemingly features the C-word.

The very first picture leading off Jensen Ackles’ Instagram post focusing on Countdown features a set chair whose backing features a logo where the first “O” in the title is a timer icon with that’s nearly been depleted. Both the lighting and focus make it seem as if the “O” isn’t there, which sparked a slew of amused and confused comments amidst all the thirsty comments and adoration. Here are some of the highlights:

The O being worn out from the set chair is 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻 - @officialbrianab

Anyone else not notice the “o” in the first pic???? - @dani_rose96

Every Aussie is not reading countdown 😂 just saying - @dam01983

Can't wait to see this! 😍 Also...C'UNTDOWN! Who signed that logo off?! 😂😂😂 - @_fifi1990

@jensenackles are we just supposed to ignore the chair? - @cammieporter4

I think he wanted to see if anyone else would comment about the chair 🙃 - @radhacalico

I genuinly read cuntdown. - @popeofcinder

I shall forever call it CUNTDOWN now, thanks to that chair! 😆 - @bighopps24

I don't in good faith believe that Jensen Ackles or anyone else involved with the creation of this show purposefully designed the Countdown title's imagery to resemble a part of the female anatomy that can't be said on network television. But it is a little weird that everyone on the show presumably worked with those chairs thoughout the production, without anyone raising a flare and suggesting that changes be made.

Of course, maybe the chair and logo look perfectly normal and would never be mistaken for anything but the word Countdown when seen in abundant light and in perfect focus. Perhaps it was only the specific elements that came together for Jensen Ackles picture that made it obvious how unfortunate that "O" design is.

I'm not even sure if the comment seen below is perfectly authentic, or if it's a snarky take on how the title looks, but I'll take it.

Yeah I have no idea what this show name but i will watch it 🔥 - @salvking_kdj

Countdown was created by former One Chicago showrunner Derek Haas specifically for Jensen Ackles, who stars as an LAPD officer named Mark Meachum. In the aftermath of a suspicious murder that takes place out in public daylight, Meachum is recruited into a task force set to investigate the killing, with undercover officers from a variety of branches brought into the operation.

But what initially seems like a single incident soon becomes something far larger and more dangerous than expected, and the task force must work together to stop a sinister scheme that would put millions of innocent lives in danger. And Ackles will be doing it all without his character enjoying any superpowers, which isn't the case on his other Prime Video series, The Boys, a franchise he'll be sticking with for the upcoming spinoff Vought Rising.

Without a premiere date locked in just yet, everybody waiting to watch Countdown will have to wait until future announcements from Ackles or the streaming service itself to know when we'll be able to watch this new show.