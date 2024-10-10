Jessica Williams Told Us The Delightful Story Behind Her Water Bottle Getting More Accessories On Shrinking
Everyone should have an emotional support water bottle with lots of stickers on it.
In the early days of Shrinking’s first season, it’s established that Jessica Williams’ character Gaby carries around a gallon-sized water bottle. It’s a clear, light blue bottle that is only that at the start of the show. However, as the series goes on it gets more stickers and accessories stuck to it. As an emotional support water bottle owner and someone who loves stickers, I adore this detail about Williams’ therapist. So, when I had the chance to chat with her ahead of Shrinking’s Season 2 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, I had to ask her about it.
I firmly believe that one of the reasons Shrinking is one of Apple TV+’s best shows is how detailed it is. Funny yet heartfelt things like Liz’s rocks and Gaby’s water bottle aren’t just silly additions, they add meaning to the show and these characters. For example, Gaby’s water bottle serves as a bonding method for her and Harrison Ford’s Paul, because eventually she gets him to use one too to stay hydrated as their friendship grows deeper and he decides to accept help.
It also helps show off the flair Williams’ adds to the character in a literal sense too, as she told me during an interview with CinemaBlend:
First of all, I love that Williams was just doing this herself. The lanyard that’s added later in Season 1 and the myriad of stickers show off Gaby’s love for pops of color and it amplifies her spunky personality. And we’ll get even more of it come Season 2, as the actress continued to talk about her water bottle's evolution by saying:
Gaby wears a lot of Lucy & Yak and Big Bud Press in the show, which are both sustainable brands that are known for their super colorful and patterned clothes. I’m obsessed with her wardrobe, and if I were her, I’d also be repping the brands on my water bottle.
Plus, you can’t go wrong with Hello Kitty!
However, not everything Williams wants to stick on the bottle can be stuck, because the process of choosing all these things is more complex than you’d think. The Incredible Jessica James actress broke it down for me, explaining:
Well, Jessica, I’m honored that you put so much care into your water bottle. As someone who owns a water bottle that’s covered in Ted Lasso, Super Yaki and my hometown’s stickers, I can totally relate to Gaby, her hydrating accessory and its tiny but mighty details. Now, I can't wait to see more of them come Season 2!
To witness how Gaby’s water bottle evolves this season, you can see Jessica Williams and the cast of Shrinking back on screen starting October 16. All you need is an Apple TV+ subscription, and then every Wednesday you’ll be able to sit back, relax and watch new episodes of the comedy with your own emotional support water bottle in hand.
