‘Don’t Get Me Started:’ Shrinking’s Christa Miller Shares The Personal Connection Between Her And Liz’s Love For Rocks

I would consider Shrinking one of Apple TV+’s best shows because it's about love, acceptance and forgiveness, and how each character expresses their feelings on those fronts in creative ways. For example, Christa Miller’s character Liz shows her friends how much she values them by giving them rocks. Overall, these are fun and meaningful items that are used a lot in the show, so when I interviewed the actress about Shrinking Season 2 , I asked her how they picked the rocks and her connection to them.

Ahead of Season 2’s October 16 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , I interviewed the Shrinking cast about the comedy and all their characters. While I was chatting with Christa Miller about Liz, I had to bring up her love for rocks, because it’s so integral to her story and how she expresses her feelings. In response, The Drew Carey Show actress revealed that those rocks you see on screen are actually her’s:

Well, you would laugh. So, I'll bring one of my rocks that I've done because, you know, I do rocks in real life. So, I'll bring one of my rocks for the hero rock that I'll give, but then I take it back.

Those moments with the hero rocks are major for Liz, because she doesn't just give them out willy-nilly. The person receiving it -- like Gaby did last season -- has to prove that they are loyal and love Liz, and the way she reciprocates that and solidifies their relationship is by giving them a rock that she tumbled herself.

So, the rocks are important, and they have meaning. Now, they have even more significance knowing that Miller chooses them from her own collection.

Then, to make matters even funnier, I love that the actress takes the rocks back. Not only is it funny, but it also shows her genuine love for the hobby that she shares with her character, as she told me:

So I have given, I will...I'm gonna start giving rocks, but I don't like the hero ones that are very favorite ones those aren't going to be given [away].

Now, when you watch Shrinking with that handy Apple TV+ subscription , make sure to keep an eye on the rocks, because they were hand-picked by Miller herself.

Continuing to talk about this hobby and giving away rocks in her personal life, Miller told me that unlike Liz – who picks and gives the rock – she lets friends pick from her collection, as she explained:

Actually, when I give someone a rock – I have a bunch – I like them to feel, which one feels [right], because, I'm so crazy with the rocks. Don't get me started.

Overall, I adore that Miller and Liz both are obsessed with rocks and use them as a way to show their compassion. I loved the scene in Season 1 where Gaby finally got a rock, and it allowed viewers to see a more vulnerable side of Liz that doesn't come out often. While silly on the surface, this character's hobby also shows us her sensitive side, and that's something I can't wait to see more of in Season 2.

I think Shrinking is a show that everyone should watch , because it’s about all kinds of love and acceptance and how we show it. From Jason Segel’s Jimmy making silly awkward attempts to impress his daughter to Gaby gifting Paul his own water bottle to Paul showing his support for his colleagues in quite yet meaningful ways, this show is incredibly unique and caring.

Liz’s rocks are another wonderful example of that, and they’re even better now because of how much Christa Miller cares about them too.