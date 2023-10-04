Kaitlyn Dever Shared Hilarious TikTok Videos About The No One Will Save You Aliens With Her Director, And They Really Are Perfect

The following story contains a few spoilers for the Hulu movie No One Will Save You. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, go watch it immediately. It’s amazing. The rest of you, enjoy the article.

During the spooky season of Halloween, audiences increase their appetites for the best horror movies ever made , and even try their luck on the streaming service of their choice to find new scares in October. Those with a Hulu subscription might have given Brian Duffield’s No One Will Save You a viewing, based either on positive word of mouth, or the 4.5-star review our own Eric Eisenberg gave it. Duffield’s movie brings real tension and fright to a home invasion story, but TikTok users are also helping the movie to go viral thanks to a pairing with Madonna’s 1990 smash hit Vogue… and once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Brian Duffield was a guest on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast , and took a deep dive into spoilers for his movie. While talking with the co-hosts about the aliens in his film, and the way that they communicate, he eventually got around to the demonstrative physical sign language that one of his creatures uses. And he told us that you can now find these on TikTok, as his lead actress informed him. Said Duffield:

We call the big one Daddy Long Legs. He's more physical with his hands. He doesn't talk as much, but his hands… we were like, ‘It should feel very religious and culty. You see some of the possessed people, they kind of have like their Sunday morning praise and worship hands (laugh). Originally, it was supposed to be that (the actors) were also doing it, but it just felt way too much like voguing when it was people. Kaitlyn Dever sent me a TikTok last night of people that had put Vogue over Daddy Long Legs rocking out in the backyard. That was cool.

And now that you have heard about it, you absolutely need to see it, because it’s hysterical:

In the moment, that’s a very jarring scene. We don’t yet know what the aliens that arrive in Kaitlyn Dever’s town are capable of, and so when Daddy Long Legs starts to pose like such, it’s both unnerving and curious. Is it a threat? A means of communication? Some of this gets addressed in the movie’s ending , but it’s just another tool that Duffield uses to keep his audiences off balance. And it really works.

Listen to our full interview with Brian Duffield right here:

Noted horror icon Stephen King has told you to watch No One Will Save You, as have numerous critics who’ve checked the film out. There’s a possibility that the film could earn itself a sequel, though I personally think it works really well as a standalone film that doesn’t need to be the launch pad for a franchise. Some stories reach their natural conclusion, and this one (to me) did. Make sure you see No One Will Save You now that it’s streaming on Hulu.