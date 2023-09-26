Will Kaitlyn Dever’s No One Will Save You Get A Sequel? Director Offers His Thoughts

Spoilers ahead for No One Will Save You.

Halloween season is upon us, and plenty of movie fans are watching horror movies to celebrate. Those with a Hulu subscription were treated to a new release with Brian Duffield’s sci-fi flick No One Will Save You . The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever , and has gotten a ton of praise since its release. But will Dever’s horror flick get a sequel? The director offered his thoughts.

Brian Duffield’s new movie looks like a bonafide hit for Hulu, so naturally there are questions about a sequel. No One Will Save you has gotten praise from Stephen King , and he’s not the only one that’s been impressed. Duffield recently spoke to Slash Film about the idea of directing a sequel and making it a bonafide franchise, and got honest about his feelings. He shared:

I am not the biggest sequel guy. I joked with [star] Kaitlyn [Dever], maybe it's every seven years, we'll do our Before Sunset and we'll save you. I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel. If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone's begging for it, we'll talk. There's not a franchise super plan in my head yet. It would take a lot of work then I'd be so stressed out that I have to come up with something.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Duffield has complicated feelings about possibly bringing another No One Will Save You movie to the masses. He admitted that he’s by and large not a sequel fan, but the movie’s success might inspire him and Hulu to formulate something. What’s clear is that he’s hoping to work with Dever again if he does.

Indeed, Dever has been universally praised for her performance in No One Will Save You. This feat was made all the more impressive since she has so little dialogue throughout its 93-minute runtime. She proved herself as an awesome final girl, and No One Will Save You ’s critical response has been overwhelmingly positive. The movie expertly builds tension, and the aliens are truly terrifying in this twist on the home invasion movie.

NOWSY is one of the best horror movies I’ve seen in a while, so I’d definitely love to see it grow into a full-fledged franchise. And the No One Will Save You ’s twist ending definitely left some narrative threads to be pulled. Why did the aliens spare Brynn? Are more towns being taken over? Only time will tell, but hopefully a sequel is ordered.