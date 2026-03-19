Law & Order: SVU Is Taking Another Break, But I’m Hyped For Fin’s Return After Hearing About Ice-T’s ‘Words Of Wisdom’

Law & Order: SVU has become an institution on NBC after nearly three decades on the air, but Season 27 is going on another break just weeks after returning from the long Olympics-related hiatus earlier in the 2026 TV schedule. Fortunately, this break is going to be much shorter, and with the promise of Fin returning in some of the remaining episodes of the season, I love Aimé Donna Kelly's comments to CinemaBlend about getting "words of wisdom" from the one and only Ice-T.

(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

When Law & Order: SVU Will Return

First things first! While NBC hasn't officially announced why SVU is going weeks without new episodes, it seems likely that the short break is due to March Madness taking over primetime over on CBS. Just like how the other broadcast networks usually go for reruns while NBC airs the Olympics every two years, CBS having the rights to NCAA basketball is probably the reason for NBC going for repeats in late March.

And Law & Order: SVU will return after March Madness ends, with the next new episode on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order Season 25 as usual. With the most recent original episode airing on March 12, that means two Thursdays without any new investigations from Benson, Curry (after being forcibly moved to a new NYPD position), and the rest of the squad. But what about Fin, the fan-favorite who has been absent from so much of Season 27?

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(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

When Fin Will Be Back

Despite his status as second-billed SVU star behind Mariska Hargitay and one of the franchise stars with the most episodes to his name over 26 seasons, Fin has been missing for much of Season 27. Ice-T eventually explained that the reasons for his absences were budget-related after SVU brought back Kelli Giddish, which was a bummer to learn but at least came with the reassurance that he wasn't being cut from the show.

In his latest update on his Law & Order: SVU status, Ice-T revealed that he was back on set for the final three episodes of Season 27, a.k.a. Episodes 19, 20, and 21. That does make it sound like we won't be seeing Fin again until Episode 19, which presumably won't air until late April or early May, but I'm on board for three episodes of Ice-T in a row. Plus, his update seemed optimistic about Season 8, which is more good news.

(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Aimé Donna Kelly Appreciates Ice-T's Word Of Wisdom

The last episode before SVU's two weeks off delivered some major twists for Captain Curry, who spoke with CinemaBlend about working with the "best in the business" before her character received an offer she quite literally couldn't refuse from Chief Tynan. Actress Aimé Donna Kelly opened up about the latest developments since she became a series regular for Curry to join Benson and Fin:

I remember when I first joined the show, Fin had that moment with me, and then Curry has to prove herself to the rest of the squad. I always see it as a blessing when new folks are around, because it allows you to deal with a new circumstance and lets you show a different part of who you are.

Considering that Mariska Hargitay is on her 27th season and Ice-T is on his 26th season, pretty much everybody whose tenure is less than a decade can feel like a newbie on SVU! I noted to Kelly that I love whenever Fin has words of wisdom for Curry, and she responded:

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I love being partnered with Ice. It's so much fun in the real world too, because the words of wisdom that Fin has are great, but the words of wisdom from Ice are like legendary. I keep telling him he needs to write like a flip book, like a coffee table book, or something, so we can all have them. It's so great.

I can certainly imagine a book with words of wisdom from Ice-T becoming a best-seller! Apparently, the man behind the SVU fan-favorite character has plenty of "legendary" words on set, which does seem fitting considering Fin is known for dropping some great one-liners on a show that usually isn't very funny.

Ice-T does have plenty going on in his career even without as many episodes of SVU as usual, so a coffee table book of witticisms might not be on his docket at the moment. Still, I'm glad that we at least can officially look forward to having him back on the show for three episodes in a row, including the Season 27 finale.

That said, if you want to revisit some of the Fin highlights over the past 20+ years, you can find Law & Order: SVU streaming with a Peacock subscription and a Hulu subscription. You can also look forward to the drama's return on April 2.