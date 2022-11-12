Law And Order's Elisabeth Rohm Talks Returning To Direct And Why An Intimacy Coordinator Was 'Essential' For Her Episode
The former Law & Order star spoke about returning to direct the drama.
Spoilers ahead for the “Only the Lonely” episode of Law & Order Season 22.
The detectives and attorneys of Law & Order were tasked with investigating the murder of a crisis consultant in “Only the Lonely,” and the victim’s long list of enemies meant that it was a complicated case… to say the least. The drama brought in a Law & Order veteran to direct, with former star Elisabeth Rohm stepping behind the camera. She opened up to CinemaBlend about her experience in returning to the show in a different role, and why having an intimacy coordinator on set was “essential.”
The case of “Only the Lonely” ultimately came down to a very-high stakes conflict of “he said, she said,” with suspected killer Devon Miller (played by Mark Feuerstein of The Royal Pains fame) using a sex tape to implicate his former lover in the murder of the crisis manager. Grace Pollard (Orange is the New Black alum Alysia Reiner) was a lawyer who had fought tirelessly for women, and was convinced that the tape would ruin her, but testified against Miller anyway. While Pollard’s testimony combined with Maroun’s skill in the courtroom were enough to get the conviction, they soon learned that Pollard was correct about the tape giving her a reputation.
It was an emotionally intense episode, so it was only fitting that a former Law & Order star was on hand to direct it. Elisabeth Rohm was previously best known in the franchise for her role as ADA Serena Southerlyn across four seasons of the long-running drama, and “Only the Lonely” brought her back to the courtroom. She came to the show as a director as part of the NBCU LAUNCH Female Forward program, after directing three films for Lifetime and feeling ready to pivot to episodic television. Speaking with CinemaBlend, she shared:
The Wolf Entertainment universe is currently comprised of no fewer than nine shows, with the three FBIs on CBS and the three One Chicago series on NBC joining Law & Order, Special Victims Unit, and Organized Crime. The original Law & Order started it all, and Elisabeth Rohm was able to return thanks in part to her previous movie directing work. “Only the Lonely” was her episodic television directing debut, and is already a standout of Season 22 for shedding more light on characters while still following a case from start to finish.
In fact, the episode showcased female characters (and scenes between female characters) more than usual, taking a bit of time away from the case of the week to put the spotlight on them. When I noted that “Only the Lonely” showed the reactions to the case from the perspectives of multiple women, Elisabeth Rohm shared that part of her inspiration ties back to her time on the original run of the series. The actress-turned-director said:
It’s not every week that viewers get a scene like Dixon, Maroun, and Violet commiserating about their love lives and romantic history, and the one in “Only the Lonely” advanced the case while also showing their different perspectives on the situation. Elisabeth Rohm went on to speak about finding the balance between sticking to the plot and shedding light on the characters:
Maroun in particular showed how personally connected she was to the case and defending Grace Pollard’s privacy when the judge agreed with Miller that the sex tape could be shown in open court. The case might not have ended in conviction without her questioning Pollard on the stand to give her the chance to share her side of the story. The director explained:
Pollard’s vulnerability was on display with the sex tape, and she was convinced from the very beginning that it could ruin her. Maroun insisted that all the tape showed was a woman seeking intimacy in her own way, and Pollard took the stand with no shame. The tape was the turning point of the episode, and Elisabeth Rohm revealed that using an intimacy coordinator was key to making the scene work. She said:
Intimacy coordinators have become more popular in recent years, with productions ranging from Bridgerton to even House of the Dragon using them to make the actors more comfortable. The Law & Order director pointed out that it also saves time once filming begins, because the actors know what to do and how to do it. The episode of course didn’t show anything racy at 8 p.m. ET on network television, but there was enough that an intimacy coordinator made a difference.
All things considered, Elisabeth Rohm’s return to Law & Order as a director rather than an actress resulted in an emotional hour of television with some very strong performances. If you missed “Only the Lonely” the first time around or just want to revisit it, you can find the Law & Order episode streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now. The streamer also offers earlier seasons of Law & Order featuring Rohm’s time as ADA Serena Southerlyn. If you’re already prepared to start planning ahead for the new year, be sure to check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.