Lessons In Chemistry Director Tells Us Her 'Most Favorite' Part Of Working With Brie Larson, And Fans Can Probably Relate
Director Millicent Shelton's thoughts about Brie Larson and another member of the cast are definitely relatable.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry.
Lessons in Chemistry arrived for Apple TV+ subscribers this fall in the 2023 TV schedule with Brie Larson in the lead role of Elizabeth Zott. A brilliant chemist in an era when women weren't welcome in the field, Elizabeth unexpectedly found herself applying her skills as a scientist to a cooking to show provide for her daughter, Mad. Episode 5 shone the spotlight on mother and daughter in some heartbreaking ways, and director Millicent Shelton spoke with CinemaBlend about what she considers her "most favorite" part of working with Brie Larson. And I think fans will be able to relate!
Brie Larson's performance as Elizabeth Zott is the one element of Lessons in Chemistry that critics all seemed to agree on, and food consultant Courtney McBroom shared how inspiring the Academy Award-winner was as both star and executive producer. Her character in the Apple TV+ show is far from perfect, though. When I spoke with director Millicent Shelton, I noted that viewers could be confident that the Captain Marvel star would deliver, but we couldn't have known how great she'd be with Alice Halsey, who plays Mad. Shelton responded:
Mad and Elizabeth's relationship is at the heart of Lessons in Chemistry after the time jump, although characters like Harriet have powerful storylines of their own as well. The director shared that not only was young Alice Halsey a great actress, but she also "brought such a life" to Brie Larson. I can certainly relate to Millicent Shelton considering Larson and Halsey's dynamic as a favorite part of the show, and I'm guessing that I'm not the only one! The director continued:
While Millicent Shelton only had good things to say about both of their skills as actresses, they evidently weren't faking that they loved each other while playing mother and daughter. That made it hit a little harder when Mad grew increasingly disappointed with her mom as Supper at Six began to take up more and more of her time.
Elizabeth tried to make it up to her daughter with a fun meal out when she could devote all of her attention to Mad, but even that backfired when she encountered a fan of her show. Young Mad's disappointment was as hard for Elizabeth to watch as it likely was for viewers at home, and the diner scene was a great showcase for them together. Millicent Shelton revealed what happened behind-the-scenes and didn't make it into the final cut of Episode 5:
It sounds like Brie Larson and Alice Halsey were having a much better time in that diner than Elizabeth and Mad were were! Based on the finished product, both actresses were able to shift right into character despite the laughing and joking.
When speaking with Millicent Shelton about her episode, I admitted that Alice Halsey was seriously tugging on my heartstrings in the diner scene in particular. The director laughed and said:
As an Academy Award-winner with a long list of credits to her name, Brie Larson could be just the example that Alice Halsey needs early in her acting career. Fortunately for those of us who relate to Millicent Shelton's love of Elizabeth and Mad together, there are still three episodes left in the limited series adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' book of the same name. Thanks to Apple TV+ releasing new episodes weekly rather than for binge-watching, Lessons and Chemistry didn't both begin and end with the premiere on October 13.
New episodes of Lessons in Chemistry will continue releasing on Fridays on Apple TV+. Millicent Shelton also directed Episode 6, which will air on November 10, so be sure to keep tuning in!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley