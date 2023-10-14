Critics Have Mixed Opinions About Apple TV+'s Lessons In Chemistry, But They Seem To Agree On Brie Larson's Performance
Do critics have chemistry with this series?
The highly anticipated adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry, which is based on Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling novel, has officially hit streaming. And you know what that means, the critics have shared their thoughts on this Brie Larson-led miniseries. Overall, it seems like many reviewers have mixed feelings about this new drama, noting an overstuffed plot and sidelined stories as a primary concern. However, they also pointed out high points, specifically highlighting Brie Larson’s performance. With that being said, let’s see what the critics think about Apple TV+’s latest book-to-screen adaptation.
For Time critic Judy Berman, the show felt like “a remedial course in feminist history.” She explained that the primary reason the show worked sometimes was “because Larson so thoroughly inhabits Elizabeth.” However, to her, the big reason the series wasn’t incredible was because:
Addressing similar issues she had with the show, Variety’s Alison Herman took a more optimistic route with her review, pointing to how Lessons in Chemistry really highlights Brie Larson’s ability as an actress. She wrote:
Jen Chaney used one of the major character changes in the series as a primary example in her review for Vulture about why the Apple TV+ project doesn’t work too well as a book-to-screen adaption. In the book, Harriet is an older housewife, and in the show, she's a young Black woman who aspires to be a lawyer. I liked this change in Lessons in Chemistry, and she appreciated the show trying to add a story about a young Black woman in the ‘50s. However, it was the treatment of said arc where the problem arose. She wrote that the show “introduces a marginalized character, then marginalizes her story.”
However, the critic also praised the Lessons in Chemistry cast for their performances – specifically Larson. She said the Oscar-winner plays Elizabeth “with a firm jaw, a stern demeanor, and an inability to suffer fools that animates every clipped sentence and brisk exit from a frustrating conversation.”
Having similar critiques as Chaney about the show trying to do too much, and putting important storylines on the backburner, Peter Travers of ABC News pointed to Brie Larson’s performance as the brightest element of the show. He wrote:
To close things out, Sophie Butcher wrote in her review for Empire that this “is not a show that will shock you, grip you, stir your soul.” She posited that it’s a series that is simply a “comfortable watch.” However, she also noted that this series allowed Larson to really thrive as an actress. She wrote:
Overall, the general consensus among critics who have seen Lessons in Chemistry is that it tries to do too much, and that’s its downfall. However, as they all noted, it also serves as a showcase of Brie Larson’s talents. So, now it’s up to you to decide how you feel about the adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ book.
You can stream the first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry with an Apple TV+ subscription, and new episodes will drop every Friday on the 2023 TV schedule moving forward.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
