Lily's Inner Monologue Is Missing From It Ends With Us. But The 'Important' Way The Movie Handles Blake Lively's Character Is Even More Rewarding
Blake Lively opens up about showing us Lily's thoughts on screen.
Minor spoilers are ahead for It Ends With Us. You can see the movie right now in theaters.
When it comes to book-to-screen adaptations of a novel that’s told in first-person, I’m always curious about how a character’s inner monologue will be brought onto the screen. So, when It Ends With Us was released, I was wondering how Lily’s thoughts would be translated to the film, because they play such a vital role in the novel. So, I decided to ask Blake Lively about it, and she told me the “important” way the film handles her character and her inner monologue.
Ahead of It Ends With Us’ premiere on the 2024 movie schedule, I interviewed Blake Lively about her adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. During it, I asked about how they translated Lily’s inner monologue onto the screen, considering they can’t use the first-person perspective in the same way it can be used in a book. In response, the actress told me:
Her understanding of the character was evident on screen, and it made the film all the more rewarding and well-rounded. While we aren’t constantly in Lily’s head and hearing every single one of her inner thoughts, Lively emotes and reacts in a way that makes them clear. Plus, when you add in her fashion, set design and music, in a lot of ways this film feels first-person, as the Gossip Girl alum said:
When I went into this film, I was wondering how we’d understand Lily’s thoughts, especially when it came to the moments of domestic violence in the film. A critical part of the story is reading about the thoughts she has about what Ryle did to her, and why she doesn’t leave immediately. It adds a level of understanding to what Lily is going through and the toxic situation she has tragically found herself in.
It also makes her strength abundantly clear, because we fully understand how much courage it took for her to break the pattern she was in.
However, as Lively said all of that can be seen on screen in other ways, and we are fully on this ride with Lily, as she said:
It's so rewarding to see all of this culminate into a gorgeous work of filmmaking that tells Lily's story in a way that gives audiences a clear and intimate understanding of her. Now, critics are praising Lively’s performance – despite her being cast as Lily getting backlash at first – and I know I was deeply moved by how Lily’s story is told in the film.
Overall, It Ends With Us the film is a faithful adaptation of the novel, and it 100% does Lily’s inner monologue justice by handling the protagonist’s story in such a rewarding and important way. To see this project for yourself, you can catch it in theaters now.
