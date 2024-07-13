Of Course, Blake Lively Is Method Dressing For It Ends With Us Promo, And I'm Obsessed With Her Stealing Ryan Reynolds' Clothes For It

We’ve seen Zendaya and Margot Robbie method dress time and time again, and now it’s Blake Lively’s turn. It Ends With Us is set to release on the 2024 movie schedule on August 9, and you better believe that as the press tour for it begins, she’s already bringing her A-game to her outfits. To make matters even better, to pull off one of her first iconic on-theme looks, the actress stole a piece from her husband Ryan Reynolds’ closet, and I’m obsessed.

It Ends With Us is an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, and in it, Blake Lively plays the main character Lily, a florist. So, naturally, the highly fashionable actress is theming her own looks after her character to promote the flick, and she started with this lovely short suit that featured one of Reynolds’ floral button-downs, take a look:

In an IG post breaking down her fit, Lively noted that “a month of flower fashion” has begun, and that she’s loved making scrapbooks, baking and creating floral arrangements. She also dived into the details of her fabulous outfit, writing:

@bode thank you for the coolest short suit. And @vancityreynolds thank you for donating your @bode shirt for me to layer with said suit. Givin’ you all the full Lily Bloom style in real life. Yes. @vancityreynolds , @gigihadid , a little of myself, a sampling of @pierceandward & @houseofhackney and a heavy splash of young Atlas as a combo platter was my Lily inspo. Now you can’t unsee it…☺️ Feminine and masculine. Maximalist and minimalist. Excessive and utility. A woman who is all things, all at once.

In the book, Lily’s dream flower shop showcases “the villainous side” of flowers. When the character describes her vision for it she says “instead of pink accents, we use darker colors, like a deep purple or even black. And instead of just spring and life, we also celebrate winter and death.” The vibe of Lively’s look here totally fits with the darker aesthetic of Lily Bloom’s. The blacks and muted colors contrast the bright yellow shirt perfectly, and I think it fits in so well with the main character’s business.

However, it also pays homage to her own loved ones, personal style and sense of humor. I love her breaking fashion norms by both re-wearing clothes and not conforming to gender norms. Overall, it makes for a gorgeous look both literally and figuratively.

Plus, she and Reynolds are always poking fun at each other. And with him also out and about promoting his upcoming Marvel movie , Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s fun to see the two consistently referencing each other while chatting about their projects. For example, the Gossip Girl star ended her post by writing:

But it’s fair bc I hear I was his inspo for Wade Wilson in @deadpoolmovie 3 😵‍💫 I guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

While people have been nervous about It Ends With Us , and Lively’s casting has been questioned , because Lily is 23 in the book, seeing the actress’s passion for the movie makes me feel so excited and confident in the film. As someone who is currently reading the novel, I can tell that she understands her character, and I’m sure that she’ll handle Lily and her fragile story with care.

It Ends With Us is a raw story about Lily and her relationship with Ryle which turns abusive in the present, and her past with Atlas, her first love. It’s not an easy tale to tell, and it needs to be handled with care. However, it seems like The Age of Adaline star, Hoover and Justin Baldoni – the director and the actor playing Ryle – are doing just that.

We’ll get to see more of Blake Lively's method dressing via some seriously iconic floral looks (that hopefully feature more of Ryan Reynolds’ shirts) as the press tour for It Ends With Us kicks into high gear. Then, we’ll get to see her on the big screen as Lily when the film hits theaters on August 9.