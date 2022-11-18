Lopez Vs. Lopez Creator Sets The Record Straight About The Live Studio Audience Reactions To George Lopez And Cast
Lopez vs. Lopez creator Debby Wolfe opened up about the laughs that viewers hear in the episodes!
Comedy legend George Lopez has officially returned to television with Lopez vs. Lopez, which kicks off a brand new Friday night comedy block for NBC. The new sitcom also stars his real-life daughter Mayan, and the show has generated so many laughs that some viewers actually think that it’s canned laughter added in post-production. Lopez vs. Lopez creator Debby Wolfe recently spoke with CinemaBlend, and she cleared the air about the sitcom and its live studio audience.
Debby Wolfe created Lopez vs. Lopez for NBC after working as an executive producer and writer on a different hit network TV show: The Conners, over on ABC. Although she wasn’t on set for filming when the Roseanne sequel series had to cut its studio audience due to COVID, she shared that Lopez vs. Lopez taught her that sitcoms can be much better with a studio audience laughing along in real time. She shared:
Although George Lopez came to the new sitcom with plenty of TV experience thanks to The George Lopez Show that ran for six seasons from 2002 - 2007 on ABC and then Lopez for two seasons from 2016 - 2017 on TV Land, he is also well known for his stand-up comedy, with a special currently available on Netflix. Anybody who has tuned in to Lopez vs. Lopez so far may have already noticed that he thrives when he’s getting laughs, and the creator noted that’s when he comes “alive” on set.
And it turns out that some of those who have tuned into Lopez vs. Lopez so far have assumed that the uproarious laughter has to be canned and added in post-production rather than happening in real time on set during tapings. Debby Wolfe cleared the air in no uncertain terms:
Yes, the laughs are coming from people who are watching the episodes being taped live and in-person, rather than Lopez vs. Lopez adding them afterward. Is it really any surprise that the cast has what it takes to pull those reactions from audience members? If anybody knows how to make people laugh, it would have to be stand-up comedian and sitcom veteran George Lopez.
According to Debby Wolfe, she has seen a lot of positive feedback from fans as well as the theories about canned laughter. After agreeing that it's an exciting time for her as Lopez vs. Lopez creator and writer, she shared:
Lopez vs. Lopez provides representation as the only Latinx comedy on the fall network schedule, and Debby Wolfe stands as only the second Latina who has ever created and showrun a network sitcom in TV history. Wolfe originally found inspiration for the show via Mayan Lopez’s TikTok account and brought it all the way to NBC to be paired with Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock Season 3.
You can find new episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Young Rock at 8:30 p.m. If you’ve missed any of Season 1 so far or just want to revisit the early laughs, you can find the episodes streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. The fall TV season doesn’t have too much time left, but the George Lopez-led comedy already has a premiere date in the new year on the 2023 TV schedule.
