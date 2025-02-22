Love Is Blind’s Nick Lachey Told Me Season 8 Is ‘More Wholesome,’ And Even With More Drama On This Week's Episodes, I Still Totally Agree

SPOILERS like ahead for Love Is Blind episodes 1-9, which are now streaming with a Netflix subscription.

With nine episodes of Love Is Blind now out, I once again find myself fully immersed in the flawed social experiment at the center of this reality dating series. I recently spoke about the new season with the show’s hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, discussing my reunion idea with them and how their roles as hosts have changed over the years. Something else from that chat really stuck out for me, though in regard to their thoughts on Season 8. Nick called the latest season “wholesome” and, while the drama is in full swing with the newest installments to drop amid the 2025 TV schedule, I have to say, I concur.

Love Is Blind Nick Lachey's Called Season 8 'Wholesome', And I Have To Agree

During my interview with the Lacheys, I told the married couple that I found myself literally crying over some of this season's pairs. (And, the pod episodes made me feel cautiously optimistic that more of the pairings will work out). Here’s what Lachey had to say:

I think this season, we've decided the sensibility of the season's a little different. I think it takes on the personality of the city. I think Minneapolis, Minnesota, you know in the Midwest, it's just got a different sensibility. It's a little sweeter, a little more heartfelt maybe than some of the other seasons. But yeah, I think you know, every season's different, this is a little more wholesome. But, it definitely tugs on the heartstrings a little bit. I found myself getting a little emotional, too.

Some viewers may be surprised to hear that the show is going in that direction, though it'd make sense given the very messy happenings of Season 7. Even though I’d totally agree that this season is being rightfully criticized for majorly lacking diversity this time around, many of the actual couples are way sweeter than the one's I’ve become used to seeing on this show in recent years. Of course, though, there's one piece of exhausting drama that's getting to me!

Yes, I Can't Handle Much More Of Dave And Lauren's Drama

Conflict and hurt feelings will always be part of a show like Love Is Blind, especially when the experiment challenges its couples to go from dating to marriage in the matter of a month. While many seasons of the show have been all drama and no love, I’m happy to see that (mostly) hasn't been the case as of late. On the most recent episodes of the dating series, drama has been especially heating up between Lauren and Dave, resulting in what I find to be the most frustrating aspect of the season.

I’m so over Dave questioning his relationship with Lauren simply because she was literally dating as a single woman prior to even meeting him. Lauren should not be made to feel like she’s less than because she was with someone else prior to the experiment. I’m so frustrated for her, specifically in regard to how Dave is handling it, and I hope she realizes he is not it!

I'm Sorry, But Monica, Joey And The Sock Bin Thing Is Too Cute

Aside from Dave and Lauren’s toxicity, I’m in total agreement that this has been a really sweet season thus far. There are four other couples who seem to have real potential, and the odds of them remaining together appear quite high compared to what I’ve seen in prior seasons.

My favorite couple has to be Monica and Joey, who are just so cute together. While there was that wrinkle of Monica’s sister questioning Joey, I think they both handled it really well. I was obsessed with the whole sock bin discussion they had and the “fam jam” Monica’s family lovingly embarrassed her with.

I Was Also Crying With Daniel And Taylor At Their Family Visit

But I was agreeing with Nick Lachey the most when it comes to how Daniel and Taylor’s relationship is progressing as evidenced by them meeting each other’s families. I was crying with them when both parents came together to discuss their support for the couple. Needless to say, I haven’t felt so dazzled by a season of this show in a while, and I totally see where Lachey is coming from with his comments.