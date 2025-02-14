As A Longtime Love Is Blind Fan, I Shared A Reunion Idea I Have With Nick And Vanessa Lachey And I Loved Their Reactions: ‘I’ve Never Thought About That’

This Valentine’s Day, the eighth season of Love Is Blind is here, and I feel like we blinked and the reality dating series became the longest-running series exclusive to those with a Netflix subscription . As a devoted fan to the series (for better or worse) for years, when CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to its hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey , I had to ask them what they thought of a reunion idea that I had. I was pleasantly surprised with their thoughts on it.

With the February 14th premiere here, this is actually Love Is Blind’s five-year anniversary! And across all the seasons thus far, what I’ve loved the most is seeing genuine relationships that bloom as a result of the social experiment. As I was brought up to the Lacheys, what if all the married and thriving couples came together for the ultimate reunion? Here’s their reactions (also in the video above):

Vanessa: "Oh, interesting!"

Nick: "I've never thought of that. Like almost a family reunion of all the couples that are still together?"

Vanessa: "Of 13, 10 are still happily married. Netflix has picked up season 9 and 10, so we're bringing you two more seasons after this one. So who knows? That's a good idea. Maybe. "

Nick: "Might be 'After the Altar All-Stars Edition'?"

Vanessa: "But then, after 8, 9 and 10 would be three more seasons of more couples. So then we're gonna be maybe more than, you never know. You never know. I love this idea."

Nick: "It's a good idea."

Look, I know Love Is Blind has been real messy , in recent seasons in particular, but it’s still one of the best shows on Netflix and pretty amazing to me that there have been any successes at all, and I would be interested in seeing all the happy couples in one room talking out how the social experiment literally gave them their life partner, and how things have gone since saying “I do.”

In the past, the series has definitely done this a tad bit with its After The Altar episodes, but wouldn’t it be cool to see a reunion like this? I was happy to hear they were on board. Vanessa Lachey also continued with these words:

You know what though? They all off camera talk to each other. Because of Instagram and social media are all able to keep in touch. And, I really love that they have that because they have a support system outside of the show and the noise, they're able to kind of lean into each other and lean on each other. And it's really a beautiful thing to be a part of. Every now and then they fill us in and we fill them in and we congratulate milestones for them as well, whether it's making it to their first year wedding anniversary or congratulating them on extending their family and having a baby. We're here and happy to support them in whatever they choose to do. And, it's pretty amazing.

It’s not like once Love Is Blind is over fans don’t have the opportunity to catch up with the successful couples, and plenty of contestants have succeeded in big ways since their run on the show ended. But, I think it would be so interesting for a bunch of them to get together, especially being in different stages of relationships – with some having kids already! I love watching the main show, but it can sometimes be really “drama” focused, including through some behind the scenes lawsuits the show has been hit with in the past.

Especially as the show soon hits ten seasons, I would love to see it! While I wait for the Lacheys to hopefully make this happen at some point, you can check out the first episodes of the new season of Love is Blind right now, and more batches of episodes on the following three Fridays.