Love Is Blind’s Taylor Shares Update On How She Feels About JP Now After Uncomfortable Breakup

More Love Is Blind (Image credit: Netflix) 6 Things Love Is Blind Can Do To Make Future Seasons Better

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 5, Episode 6, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Every season Love Is Blind seeks to answer the question in its title, and every season the Netflix dating show proves that for every fairytale love story there’s a cringey breakup to be seen. During the latest batch of episodes in Season 5, one major breakup was just revealed when Taylor and JP called it quits on their picturesque vacation, and wow, this one really got awkward.

While Taylor and JP looked to have made an instant and deep connection in the pods, things really fizzled out from the pair almost as soon as they met one another in person. During Episode 6 “Going Home,” Taylor confronted JP’s quiet approach to their relationship ever since they laid eyes on each other during a private moment in their hotel room and she really didn’t like what she heard. As JP shared, he was really not into her “fake” makeup look and that was holding him back.

After Taylor’s baffled reaction to the whole thing that led to the pair to break off their engagement, the 26-year-old teacher spoke to CinemaBlend about her current thoughts about what transpired in the experiment. In her words:

Right now I'm in a really good place. I've healed myself. I've gotten past everything that happened between us, but it definitely took me some time to get over it. I think we did have a lot of love for each other and then for whatever reason and real life, you know, things changed and I think relationships are always changing and that's okay. I guess I've learned how to date with more intent and I'm definitely stronger than I thought I was.

From the start of the season Taylor was clear that self love is very important to her and throughout her season on Love Is Blind she stayed true to herself. The teacher seemed to notice right away the vibes were off with JP and once their conversation didn’t pan out as she wanted it to, she went her own way. Taylor continued, saying:

I feel like, you know, maybe beforehand I would've put up with some of the things that JP, you know, is saying or doing. And then like in that moment I was just like, absolutely not, absolutely not. And so, yeah, going forward, I just, I know what I will put up with and I know what I won't put up with and standards are high. I'm not gonna change that for anybody, you know?

While it’s a bummer that Taylor couldn’t find true love in the pods that could last outside in the real world, the Love Is Blind contestant sounds level-headed about the whole thing and not willing to settle. We’ll be excited to see what other updates she and JP have during the reunion, that is if Netflix doesn’t have another failed live event . There were plenty of surprises during the Season 4 reunion and we expect nothing less from this season’s batch of singles and couples.