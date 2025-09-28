Gen V’s Latest Episode Has A Hero Battle With A Scary Twist, And The Stars Loved Executing It
The truth about Cipher has been revealed.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Gen V Season 2 Episode 4, “Bags.” If you have not yet seen the episode, proceed at your own risk!
Through most of the first four episodes of Gen V Season 2 (now available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription), audiences are kept in the dark about what’s going on with Hamish Linklater’s Cipher… but now we know, and the answer is terrifying. While the new villain doesn’t have any Compound B in his blood, he somehow has the ability to take control of minds and operate people like puppets. It’s a freaky revelation that we discover amid the big (horribly named) “Gender Bender vs. Blood Bender” fight in the new episode titled “Bags” – and it’s a standout performance moment in the series for actor London Thor, who plays Jordan along with Derek Luh.
During the aforementioned fight, Thor got the chance to do something most performers don’t get to do outside of body swap movies – do an imitation of a co-star – and it was a task that she put a lot of effort into behind the scenes. When I spoke with her, Luh, and Jaz Sinclair during the Gen V Season 2 press day earlier this month, I asked about the big fight and Jordan being by puppeteered by Cipher, and she broke down the process for me (while adding that she wasn’t wholly satisfied by her work). Said Thor,
While London Thor is critical of her turn in the climax of “Bags,” however, the same sentiment isn’t shared by Derek Luh – who during the interview acted as his co-star’s biggest cheerleader. Though she may think that her performance doesn’t have enough of Hamish Linklater in it, he made the point that just because Cipher is in control doesn’t mean that Jordan is totally gone. Said Luh,
The arrival of “Bags” means that we have now reached the midpoint of Gen V Season 2 (a bit strange because of the three-episode premiere) – but there is a lot more excitement on the way, and there is also a lot more coming from my interviews with the show’s cast. Stay tuned for more stories from the actors in the coming weeks here on CinemaBlend about one of the best shows on Prime Video.
