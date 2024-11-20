Marissa Bode And Ethan Slater Tell Us The Wicked Song They Can’t Get Out Of Their Heads, And It's Not The One I Would Have Guessed

Get ready for Wicked! We’re just days away from one of 2024’s biggest releases , and pop culture at large is seething with anticipation for the iconic musical to hit the big screen with its A-list, star-studded cast. The Wicked soundtrack is one of the most iconic in Broadway history, and if you’ve ever seen a musical, you know how easy it is for one of the tracks to become lodged in your brain whether you like it or not. While "Defying Gravity" has been firmly stuck in mine ever since I was able to catch an early screening of Wicked, stars Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode have less basic ear worms, and they are some very solid choices.

I recently caught up with the cast of Wicked to discuss the first half of the now-confirmed two part phenomenon, and when I asked which track was cemented in their heads, Marissa Bode said this:

Dancing Through Life for me, for sure. It's a catchy little number. And just when we were filming it, all the different angles, it was definitely on replay a lot. So it was… it's an earworm, for sure. And it's very easy, at least for me, to get stuck in my head. And you know what? I was okay with that, because it's good. Marissa Bode

"Dancing Through Life" is an ear worm indeed! And with all of the charisma that Jonathan Bailey exudes while performing the song in the film, it’s no wonder that Marissa Bode can’t get it out of her head. Ethan Slater had another understandable experience, this time getting caught up in the irresistible catchiness of a performance by the film’s two leads in "What Is This Feeling?':

I think for me it's What Is This Feeling? I just I love that. That's such a great number, and so that's always stuck there. Ethan Slater

The song introduces us to the antagonistic relationship between Glinda and Elphaba, and coming at such a pivotal time in the story just enhances the stickiness of the song’s affect on one’s mind.

What I find interesting, perhaps planned or coincidental, is that both actors chose tracks prominently present in Part One of this two-part motion picture experience. The second film is already in post-production, and both actors play major roles in the stories to come. So if anything, you’d think that those tracks would be fresh on their minds. However, with the premieres and whatnot, perhaps they’ve seen the completed Wicked Part One recently.

The choice to split the films into two parts in the first place was one that proved to be controversial amongst fans. Rest assured, the 2 hour and 40 minute runtime flies by, and you will come to realize that not only will two parts work, it’s paramount to the success of telling this story correctly.

But don’t take it from me! All of the early Wicked chatter points to a massive hit, and if there’s any justice at the box office these days, director John M. Chu will get the blockbuster success he deserves. Go see it for yourself on November 22!