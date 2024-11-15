'She Wasn't Moving Anywhere': Matlock Director Talks Kathy Bates' Turning Point As Matty And Who 'Cried All Day Long' For The Latest Episode
Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 6 of Matlock Season 1, available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription, called “Sixteen Steps.”
Matlock hasn’t held back from taking time away from the procedural legal cases to emotionally hit hard with Matty’s story in the 2024 TV schedule, and that was certainly the case in “Sixteen Steps.” She reached the point of very nearly quitting her quest for justice after a health scare, only to get the last-minute break she needed. Kathy Bates’ performance wasn’t the only tear-jerking one in this episode, though, as credit has to go to one of the guest stars in particular. Episode director and executive producer Kat Coiro spoke with CinemaBlend about “Sixteen Steps” and its most standout twists.
The stresses of the case of the week with two moms getting a second chance at justice for their infant son who died combined with her secret mission took a toll on Matty in “Sixteen Steps,” when she had a panic attack that she fully believed was a heart attack until she was cleared. It was enough that Edwin wanted her to quit her subterfuge at trying to get into Pharma at Jacobson Moore and focus on raising Alfie as a tribute to their daughter.
Having made no progress, she agreed to quit… only to get the news from Olympia and Julian the next morning that she was being moved to Pharma, as she’s wanted all along. Instead of giving up, she now has a shot at Welbrexa, and she told the two attorneys:
Given that it was a pretty safe bet that the leading lady of Matlock probably wasn’t going to be quitting on the central premise of the show, fans didn’t have to worry too much that Matty would really be giving up. But was she truly planning on giving up the chase as Edwin requested, when she’d put so much work in already? I asked director Kat Coiro just that, and she responded:
It’s hard to blame Matty not only for having a panic attack, but also feeling like she wasn’t moving anywhere during “Sixteen Steps.” The case was emotional for all the mothers of the show, and surely for plenty of viewers as well. Kat Coiro elaborated:
Matty was already been feeling guilty whenever Alfie neglected his homework to help on the case; a health scare understandably had her ready to focus on the family who still needed her rather than her quest to get justice for Ellie. The director, who also praised Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson with a comparison to Kathy Bates, elaborated on why this episode’s case in particular was hard on the main character:
The case of the week centered on two mothers who had hired Jacobson Moore years earlier when their infant son had died due to contaminated baby formula. Olympia and Julian hadn’t been able to get a victory for them at the time, but they got a second chance in “Sixteen Steps.” Heartbreakingly, Olympia needed to push one of the moms, Vanessa, to her emotional breaking point to win the sympathy of the jury.
In fact, I had to pay the director the compliment of saying that “Sixteen Steps” had me crying in sympathy for the mourning mother, after the whole episode had been building to her testimony. Throw in how the case was affecting Matty and Olympia as well, and of course I teared up! Kat Coiro praised the guest actress who played Vanessa in the testimony scene, saying:
Apparently, even when the camera was focused on Skye P. Marshall’s coverage or any of the other actors present in the scene, the guest was still giving her all and crying for them. I noted that her approach sounded exhausting, and Coiro commented by saying “I love the actress” before elaborating:
While the mother’s breakdown in the courtroom did work for the two women – who were expecting a baby – to win the case and millions of dollars in damages, nobody was jumping for joy after what the trial took out of them. Coiro addressed how the scene played from Matty and Olympia’s points of view:
It’s safe to say that Kat Coiro knew what really works on Matlock when she approached directing “Sixteen Steps,” as she had directed three of the previous five episodes. This installment packed in so many plot twists and emotional hits that it felt more like a finale that a mid-Season 1 episode, and the stakes are even higher as the series continues.
If you want to revisit “Sixteen Steps” – armed with a box of tissues, if you’re anything like me – after its CBS broadcast, you can find it streaming on Paramount+. New episodes will continue airing on CBS Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, ahead of Elsbeth. The pairing of Elsbeth and Matlock is “perfect,” according to one star, and both shows are certainly going strong this fall ahead of the 2025 TV schedule kicking off in the new year. Matlock has already been renewed for Season 2.
