I Couldn’t Figure Out Boone’s Beef With Bode In Sheriff Country And Fire Country’s Crossover, But There’s A Deep Reason Behind It

Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 13 of Sheriff Country and Season 4, Episode 13 of Fire Country are ahead! You can stream the crossover event with a Paramount+ subscription .

In the lead-up to Sheriff Country and Fire Country’s crossover , I was thinking a lot about who would clash in it. It turns out, while a fair share of characters had their issues with each other, the biggest beef (at least to me) was between Bode and Boone. So, I asked Matt Lauria, who plays Boone, why that was the case. It turns out, there’s a deep reason behind why the sheriff has such a problem with the firefighter.

As the crossover aired on the 2026 TV schedule , it almost immediately became clear that there was tension between Bode and Boone. Kicking things off with Boone giving Bode a speeding ticket, and then having them fight at the softball game, did that. However, as the episode progressed, it was obvious that their approaches to the case at hand were not the same. Matt Lauria noted that conflict, too, saying:

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The writers gave us some real gifts in there, right off the bat, as you know, like it kind of sets the tone immediately the first time you see us on screen together.

He went on to tell me that he loved how writers “cleverly devised” an event “that would necessitate all hands on deck,” while also pairing off characters in fascinating ways. This led to the tension between Bode and Boone. While their history is unclear, their work ethics are obvious and very, very different.

Speaking to how that created conflict between them in these episodes, Matt Lauria told me:

The events in Boone's life in law enforcement have led to a real ethic and value of precision and protocol and procedure and having a real adherence to the process, because that's how you stay safe, and that's how people stay alive. He's faced a lot of, you know, Boone has lost some people because of turning a blind eye to protocol and procedure.

Now, it makes so much sense why Boone is so opposed to Bode in this crossover. He’s learned the hard way that it’s important to follow protocol. Meanwhile, Bode has proved over and over and over again that sometimes you have to break a few rules to get the job done.

As I said, if we know one thing about Bode, it’s that he’ll bend the rules and do almost anything necessary to save people. So, yes, he will turn a blind eye to protocol and procedure without a second thought. Therefore, Bode and Boone had issues working together because their ideas about the best way to approach their work were not the same at all. Speaking to that point, the Sheriff Country actor said:

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And so then [Boone’s] thrust into a situation with a guy who's going to go in guns a blazing, without – or I should say, hoses ablaze – without the pause and the procedure. And so there's conflict.

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The day after shows air live on CBS, you can stream them on Paramount+. So, to get access to old and new episodes of series like Fire Country and Sheriff Country, you can get a plan for as low as $8.99 per month.

Thankfully, that conflict was resolved by the end of the crossover, and Boone and Bode helped save the day. They also worked really well together in the end. So, hopefully, we’ll get to see them together again.

Max Thieriot has come over to Sheriff Country before, and Mickey was introduced to us on Fire Country. So, I don’t think it’s impossible for Boone and Bode to team up outside a big crossover event.

Now, to see if that happens, and to see how this major crossover impacts the stories on both shows, you can watch Sheriff Country and Fire Country on CBS every Friday at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.