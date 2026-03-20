Fire Country And Sheriff Country Are Taking A Break, But There's A Reason They'll Come Back With A Bang

Every year, the 2026 TV schedule turns its attention to college basketball, and March Madness takes over as people obsess over their brackets and teams fight it out for the national title. However, it’s such a big event that some regularly programmed shows have to take breaks so the games can air. That’s what’s going on right now over on CBS, which means both Fire Country and Sheriff Country are taking a couple of weeks off. However, don’t worry, when they return, it’ll be with a bang.

CBS Has Paused Its Firday Shows For March Madness

It’s totally normal for shows to take breaks here and there, and that’s especially true in March for series that air on CBS. In the case of Fire Country and Sheriff Country specifically, they will not air new episodes on Friday, March 20, and Friday, March 27 because of March Madness.

To break that down a bit, on March 20 (today), St. John’s will take on Northern Iowa on CBS at 7:10 p.m. ET, then Kansas will play Cal Baptist at 9:45 p.m. ET. Those two games will take over the timeslots typically filled by Fire Country, Sheriff Country and Boston Blue. Then, next week, on March 27, the same thing will happen with the teams that advance out of the Round of 32 and into the Sweet 16.

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However, the week after that, we’ll be back to regularly scheduled programming, and we’ll get to celebrate with a crossover!

Fire Country And Sheriff Country Will Return On April 3 With A Crossover

On Friday, April 3, we’ll finally get the long-awaited crossover between the Countries. In the past, Mickey has been on Fire Country , and Manny, Sharon and Bode have come to Sheriff Country . Kevin Alejandro, who plays Manny, even directed an episode of the spinoff . However, there has not been a big event like this yet.

This will be a big event too, as many actors from both casts are set to appear in both episodes of the crossover. According to CBS, Max Thieriot, Diane Farr and Jules Latimer will all appear on Sheriff Country, which means we’ll get to see Bode, Sharon and Eve interacting with Mickey and co. Then, the following hour, Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria and W. Earl Brown will appear alongside the Fire Country cast. So, that means Mickey, Boone and Wes will be involved in whatever Station 42 is working on.

The network explained that a school bus explosion that leaves nine students missing will bring these two shows together. CBS stated in a press release that “Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case.” Well, that certainly sounds intense, and I’m excited to see the two sisters back together.

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I’m also stoked about characters like Boone and Eve getting to interact with other characters they’ve never met before.

Overall, this sounds like quite the event they have cooked up, and it will be a great way to return after a brief hiatus.