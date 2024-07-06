MaXXXine’s Kevin Bacon Expresses Regret For The Advice He Didn’t Take From People Early In His Career

Legendary actor Kevin Bacon has been in show business for quite some time now, having played a number of major roles throughout his career. With that, he's amassed a considerable amount of wisdom when it comes to Hollywood. During a press junket for the recently released horror sequel MaXXXine, Bacon talked to CinemaBlend and shared a candid reflection on his early career choices. Speaking alongside co-star Elizabeth Debicki, the Footloose icon opened up about the stubbornness that marked his early days in Hollywood and a few regrets he has about the advice he didn’t take.

During the actor's interview with CinemaBlend, which you can view in the video above, the focus turned to a poignant moment from the horror movie . Said scene involves Elizabeth Debicki's character advising Maxine Minx on navigating the cutthroat entertainment industry. Kevin Bacon reflected on his early years in La La Land, and explained how a bit of cockiness on his part played into his formative years:

When I started out, I didn’t want advice from anybody. I thought I knew everything there was to know about acting. I didn’t like acting teachers telling me how to act. I learned so much from acting teachers. I didn’t want anybody in the business. I thought I knew the business inside and out. I mean, I was completely cocky and self-assured in a way that I wouldn't say I have regrets about it, but if I was thinking back, I should have stopped and looked for somebody to give me some piece of advice that I could have adhered to. But I just didn’t.

The fan-favorite actor's admission reveals a common pitfall for many young actors: the belief that raw talent and self-assurance alone are enough to navigate the complexities of the industry. But hey, who can blame the guy? We were all young and naive once. He continued to elaborate on the lack of mentorship in his early career:

And so, I think as a result, no, I don't think I remember anybody giving me career advice, really. Maybe, Elliot Gould once said, ‘If you’re on a press tour, you’re working for free, so you can order up anything you want from room service and don’t feel bad about it.’

Now, that is advice worth adhering to. That Elliot Gould is certainly one smart cookie.

Kevin Bacon's journey to Hollywood royalty began with his feature film debut in National Lampoon's Animal House. However, it was his breakthrough role in one of the most iconic 80s movies , the musical drama Footloose, that catapulted him to stardom. Over the years, the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F star has delivered some unforgettable performances in critically acclaimed films like Diner (1982), JFK (1991), A Few Good Men (1992) and Mystic River, to name a few. So, though he didn’t take anyone’s career advice, he managed just fine.

The Hollow Man actor may not be quickly associated with the horror genre, but one of his first roles was in the 1980s horror franchise Friday the 13th, which had some downsides . Most recently, the 65-year-old star put on his horror acting shoes, stepping into the world of Ti West’s X series. The Tremor's veteran plays private investigator John Labat in MaXXXine, the third entry in one of the best modern horror franchises .

As fans flock to theaters to watch the new flick, Kevin Bacon's reflections add depth to his role, where themes of ambition, advice, and the harsh realities of the entertainment world take center stage. It's certainly refreshing to hear him talk about his experiences in such an open way, and I, for one, am glad that he's thrived all these years.

