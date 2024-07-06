MaXXXine’s Kevin Bacon Expresses Regret For The Advice He Didn’t Take From People Early In His Career
We were all young and bullheaded once.
Legendary actor Kevin Bacon has been in show business for quite some time now, having played a number of major roles throughout his career. With that, he's amassed a considerable amount of wisdom when it comes to Hollywood. During a press junket for the recently released horror sequel MaXXXine, Bacon talked to CinemaBlend and shared a candid reflection on his early career choices. Speaking alongside co-star Elizabeth Debicki, the Footloose icon opened up about the stubbornness that marked his early days in Hollywood and a few regrets he has about the advice he didn’t take.
During the actor's interview with CinemaBlend, which you can view in the video above, the focus turned to a poignant moment from the horror movie . Said scene involves Elizabeth Debicki's character advising Maxine Minx on navigating the cutthroat entertainment industry. Kevin Bacon reflected on his early years in La La Land, and explained how a bit of cockiness on his part played into his formative years:
The fan-favorite actor's admission reveals a common pitfall for many young actors: the belief that raw talent and self-assurance alone are enough to navigate the complexities of the industry. But hey, who can blame the guy? We were all young and naive once. He continued to elaborate on the lack of mentorship in his early career:
Now, that is advice worth adhering to. That Elliot Gould is certainly one smart cookie.
Kevin Bacon's journey to Hollywood royalty began with his feature film debut in National Lampoon's Animal House. However, it was his breakthrough role in one of the most iconic 80s movies, the musical drama Footloose, that catapulted him to stardom. Over the years, the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F star has delivered some unforgettable performances in critically acclaimed films like Diner (1982), JFK (1991), A Few Good Men (1992) and Mystic River, to name a few. So, though he didn’t take anyone’s career advice, he managed just fine.
The Hollow Man actor may not be quickly associated with the horror genre, but one of his first roles was in the 1980s horror franchise Friday the 13th, which had some downsides. Most recently, the 65-year-old star put on his horror acting shoes, stepping into the world of Ti West’s X series. The Tremor's veteran plays private investigator John Labat in MaXXXine, the third entry in one of the best modern horror franchises.
As fans flock to theaters to watch the new flick, Kevin Bacon's reflections add depth to his role, where themes of ambition, advice, and the harsh realities of the entertainment world take center stage. It's certainly refreshing to hear him talk about his experiences in such an open way, and I, for one, am glad that he's thrived all these years.
Check out MaXXXine in theaters now, and don’t miss our lists of upcoming A24 movies and upcoming horror films. Also, do yourself a favor and see what other exciting flicks are lined up for the 2024 movie schedule.
