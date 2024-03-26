As Night Court Waits For Season 3 Renewal, I Love What The Stars Told Us About Reactions From Fans
The wait is on for Season 3!
Night Court was one of NBC's first shows to return in the 2024 TV schedule, and the hit sitcom didn't slow down in its second season with everything from Big Bang Theory reunions to characters from the original run of the series returning. Unfortunately, the network had not yet announced a renewal for Season 3 when the Season 2 finale aired on March 26, despite the much earlier renewal last year. So, as the wait begins for news of Night Court's future, let's look back at comments from the Season 2 series regulars and standout guest stars that I can't stop thinking about, regarding the audience reactions they've experienced.
Melissa Rauch (Abby Stone)
Melissa Rauch originally came to Night Court just as an executive producer, but plans changed and she stepped into the lead role as Judge Abby Stone. She was already a fan of the original show, making it all the more special for her when Season 1 brought in Marsha Warfield as Roz and then Season 2 brought her back. Speaking with CinemaBlend and other outlets at the Season 2 press day, she reflected on the live studio audience reaction to seeing Warfield:
Warfield went on to return in the Season 2 premiere as well as the Season 2 finale. She was the first of the original series stars to reunite with John Larroquette for the revival, but not the last. Rauch also raved about watching Larroquette work, saying:
Talk about high praise! As a longtime star of The Big Bang Theory, Melissa Rauch came to Night Court with plenty of multi-cam experience herself. Is it any wonder that Rauch and Larroquette joining forces was such an immediate hit for NBC in 2023, even if it hasn't yet been renewed in 2024?
John Larroquette (Dan Fielding)
John Larroquette was of course the only original series star to reprise his role as a series regular for Night Court's revival. Sadly, part of this was due to the deaths of many of his former co-stars, leading to him describe filming as "it's like I see ghosts." Ahead of the season that reunited Dan not only with Marsha Warfield's Roz but also the Wheelers, Larroquette shared his own thoughts on viewer reactions to the show. When I asked during the Night Court press day if the early Season 2 renewal gave him any confidence for starting the new season, he said:
While we'll never know if the show would have hit as hard as it did right off the bat without Dan Fielding, he continued to deliver laughs as well as heartwarming moments with Melissa Rauch's Abby in the second season... and presumably will do so into the third, if Night Court is renewed!
India de Beaufort (Olivia) And Lacretta (Gurgs)
India de Beaufort and Lacretta were the other two series regulars who returned for Season 2, alongside Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette. As Olivia and Gurgs (respectively), they spend a lot of time in the courtroom, which can lead to a lot of giggles as the jokes start flying. Speaking with outlets at the press day, de Beaufort opened up about experiencing live studio audience reactions to bloopers:
Considering the popularity of gag reels, what wouldn't be fun about watching actors crack up live on set? Olivia and Gurgs don't always share the most scenes, but they have had some touching storylines, and Lacretta said "I agree, what she said" after de Beaufort described the experience of breaking on set.
Paul Scheer (Carnes)
Paul Scheer had plenty of TV comedy experience before joining forces with Rob Huebel to play attorney duo Pellino and Carnes on Night Court, thanks to shows like The League and Black Monday. According to the actor when we spoke over the phone, coming to Night Court was a "dream come true," but also his first sitcom experience with a live studio audience. He said:
As of the end of Season 2, Scheer has only appeared in one episode of Night Court. That said, his pitch for a Pellino & Carnes spinoff is definitely one that I'd check out, so hopefully he'll at least get to turn up in a third season.
Melissa Fumero (Jasmine)
Melissa Fumero spoke with CinemaBlend shortly after Brooklyn Nine-Nine hit Netflix's Top 10 list, opening up about playing a "really extra" PTA mom by the name of Jasmine on Night Court. Like Paul Scheer, she came to the show with plenty of sitcom experience, but primarily not with a live studio audience. When I mentioned that Night Court is known for having an enthusiastic audience, Fumero responded:
I'm not sure that we should count on seeing Fumero back as Jasmine, since Night Court didn't particularly set the character up for a return, but it's hard to rule much of anything out when it comes to this show.
Kate Micucci (Carol Ann Wheeler)
Prolific voice actress and Big Bang Theory alum Kate Micucci guest-starred in Season 2 as Carol Ann Wheeler, the daughter of the infamous Wheelers played by Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell in the original series. Speaking with CinemaBlend, she opened up about joining forces with Spiner and O'Donnell, and had glowing praise for the Night Court studio audience:
Night Court very much left the door open for a return from Carol Ann, although Dan probably wouldn't be too happy about it! Micucci said "I'm so there" when asked if she'd be up to return in a third season, so if the sitcom is renewed, there's a chance!
Annie O'Donnell (June Wheeler)
Annie O'Donnell and Brent Spiner reprised their roles as June and Bob Wheeler almost four decades after playing them in the original series, and they proved that the disastrous Wheelers could still bring the laughs. After explaining how she prepared to play June again so many years later, O'Donnell addressed the studio audience experience:
Annie O'Donnell also confirmed that she'd "love to" come back to Night Court again to play June Wheeler, and said "fingers crossed for all of that" when it comes to a new season. At the time of writing, all any of us can do is wait for official word on a third season.
Hopefully that word comes sooner rather than later! Considering the glowing praise for the studio audience from all of these stars, I can't stop thinking that so many people would be thrilled with the show returning in the 2024-2025 TV season. For now, you can always revisit the first two seasons of the Night Court revival streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
