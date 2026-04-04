James Marsden And Ben Schwartz Finally Appeared Together In A Movie After Sonic, But Hilariously Still Didn't Share Any Scenes
The work just keeps these two fun actors apart.
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Be aware that spoilers for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice are in play here.
James Marsden and Ben Schwartz remain synonymous with each other, thanks to their roles in the successful Sonic the Hedgehog films. What’s interesting about those films, though, is that the pair don’t physically appear alongside each other in those films due to the fact that Schwartz voices the eponymous hedgehog. More recently, the pair finally had a chance to work on a different movie, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice and, ironically, they hilariously still didn’t share scenes. And CinemaBlend spoke about that fact with the movie’s director.
Seriously, what are the odds that after years of working together (or apart?) on the Sonic movies, Schwartz and Marsden would land an entirely different film that still wouldn’t require them to be on set together? When CinemaBlend spoke to BenDavid Grabinski, the writer/director of (the well reviewed) Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, we asked if the Sonic connection between his two actors was evident to him. Grabinski said he made the link but as “an accident,” and he explained how one of his past productions tied into Sega’s mascot:
That’s an interesting coincidence as well, though I just can’t get my mind off the fact that Marsden and Schwartz don’t share any scenes together. In the movie, Marsden plays Mike, a mob enforcer looking to leave his violent life behind and start a new one with Alice (the wife of his best friend, Nick). Meanwhile, Schwartz plays Symon, an inventor friend of Alice who’s inadvertently killed at the beginning of the film. While I would’ve liked for the two actors to share the screen, Grabinski revealed that he found that irony a bit amusing:
Something that’s hard to argue with when it comes to Grabinski’s sentiments is the fact that both Ben Schwartz and James Marsden fit their respective roles. Marsden brings a seasoned but somewhat wide-eyed vibe to Mike, who has to wrap his head around the fact that a version of Nick has traveled from the future to save him from getting killed. As for Schwartz, he absolutely crushes the minimal screentime he has as Symon, and he really goes for it in that opening scene in which he sings “Why Should I Worry?” from Oliver & Company. So, all in all, there’s a comfort in knowing that Marsden and Schwartz deliver in their roles.
Of course, M&N&N&A won’t be the final time that Marsden and Schwartz’s names share a marquee. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was formally announced at the end of 2025, and production in progress. Schwartz – who has been praised for his portrayal of Sonic – recently posted about the film when sharing a sweet photo with Kristen Bell, the voice of Amy Rose in the movie.
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In the meantime, though, I’d recommend checking out Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, which I’d argue is one of the most entertaining films to come out of the 2026 movie schedule thus far. While there’s no scene involving both James Marsden and Ben Schwartz, BenDavid Grabinski’s film offers up time travel-based thrills, comedy and some bloody action. Check it out now by streaming it with a Hulu subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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