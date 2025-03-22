Moana 2's Directors Explained Why The Movie Has An End Credit Scene, And Where They Are At With A Third Movie

SPOILERS are ahead for Moana 2, now streaming on Disney+ and available to buy on digital and Blu-ray.

Did you stay after the credits of Moana 2? Yes, end credit scenes are typically saved for MCU movies, but the Walt Disney Animation sequel included one to show off its big bad, Nalo, in the flesh and give Tamotoa a hilarious little cameo. When CinemaBlend sat down with two out of three of the movie's directors, Jason Hand and David Derrick Jr., to talk about Moana 2 spoilers like Moana’s death scene and what Disney easter eggs to look for, I asked them all about the decision and what it means for a possible third film.

Why Moana 2 Has An End Credit Scene, According to The Directors

While end credit scenes have typically been found in films to tease more movies, that’s not the impression I got from filmmakers Hand and Derrick when they discussed their decision to have one in Moana 2. First, here’s what Hand had to say:

There's a couple parts to it, but the Tamatoa of it all, we love that character so much. And, it's something that I think a lot of fans wanted, and we also loved, but we really were trying it in different places. We couldn't figure it out. We kind of had a Tamatoa thing at the beginning for a little while, but ultimately it really felt like he was part of like Nalo, an adversary that we can still have a lot of fun with. And, the fact that he's commiserating with Nalo about his past experiences with Moana is so funny. Like, he's like, ‘Oh, we're the same. Yeah, she screwed me over, too.' It was such a fun character beat, but it also allowed us to see Nalo. And, that was really an important part as well.

After the gargantuan coconut crab known as Tamotoa became a favorite in the first Moana for singing the goofy song “Shiny” and being voiced by the hilarious Jemaine Clement, the directors had to bring the character back for the sequel, but they had a difficult time finding where he would organically fit. They ultimately opted to add him in an epilogue moment alongside Nalo.

It’s a clever scene since Tamotoa is such a different villain than the storm god, Nalo. As Derrick Jr. added:

Originally It wasn't an in credit scene. We just had it as an end scene. And then, we realized that we wanted to actually go out on the most euphoric moment with Moana chasing the horizon with her entire crew. And then, give it a beat and then have a little bit of fun where we show kind of the dark edge of the villains. And then, have a little laugh at the end.

As he shared, the scene with Nalo, Matangi and Tamotoa was long in Moana 2, but initially as the movie’s end. However, they ultimately decided they wanted the film to officially end on Moana finishing her adventure, and leave the scene as a bit of an afterthought after the credits start to roll.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months Save 72% - Check out this "Shiny" Disney Plus bundle deal to watch Moana 2 over and over! It's the same low price we saw over Black Friday that has returned for a limited time, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your Disney+ subscription. Expires March 30

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

What Does The End Credit Scene Mean For Moana 3?

Moana 2 made $1.059 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the third highest-grossing Walt Disney Animation movies of all time (behind the Frozen films). So, I imagined the filmmakers were already thinking up ideas for Moana 3 and the end credit scene was one avenue in.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as Jason Hand reminded me with his answer, Disney movies take years and years of development, and it’s perhaps too soon for them to look at what could be next. Here’s what he said when I asked him if Moana 3 was on the brain when they made the end credits scene:

Very forward thinking of you. I think we always love the fact that this character can continue on if we have the choice, the desire to continue that story forward. We did ultimately want it to feel like at the end of Moana 2 that her journey was really fulfilled. But the idea that Nalo is still out there as a threat is really helpful if we choose to go into 3.

Considering Moana 2 is also dominating on Disney+ big time and Moana is such a beloved Disney Princess , I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Moana 3 got greenlit tomorrow. However, the movie (which was originally crafted as a Disney+ series ), took the filmmakers four years to develop, and I imagine they’d like some time away from the world before coming back.

Should they do so, Moana 2’s end credits have definitely set up that Nalo is still alive and well, and could continue to be the main villain moving forward.