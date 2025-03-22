Moana 2's Directors Explained Why The Movie Has An End Credit Scene, And Where They Are At With A Third Movie
It was giving MCU.
SPOILERS are ahead for Moana 2, now streaming on Disney+ and available to buy on digital and Blu-ray.
Did you stay after the credits of Moana 2? Yes, end credit scenes are typically saved for MCU movies, but the Walt Disney Animation sequel included one to show off its big bad, Nalo, in the flesh and give Tamotoa a hilarious little cameo. When CinemaBlend sat down with two out of three of the movie's directors, Jason Hand and David Derrick Jr., to talk about Moana 2 spoilers like Moana’s death scene and what Disney easter eggs to look for, I asked them all about the decision and what it means for a possible third film.
Why Moana 2 Has An End Credit Scene, According to The Directors
While end credit scenes have typically been found in films to tease more movies, that’s not the impression I got from filmmakers Hand and Derrick when they discussed their decision to have one in Moana 2. First, here’s what Hand had to say:
After the gargantuan coconut crab known as Tamotoa became a favorite in the first Moana for singing the goofy song “Shiny” and being voiced by the hilarious Jemaine Clement, the directors had to bring the character back for the sequel, but they had a difficult time finding where he would organically fit. They ultimately opted to add him in an epilogue moment alongside Nalo.
It’s a clever scene since Tamotoa is such a different villain than the storm god, Nalo. As Derrick Jr. added:
As he shared, the scene with Nalo, Matangi and Tamotoa was long in Moana 2, but initially as the movie’s end. However, they ultimately decided they wanted the film to officially end on Moana finishing her adventure, and leave the scene as a bit of an afterthought after the credits start to roll.
What Does The End Credit Scene Mean For Moana 3?
Moana 2 made $1.059 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the third highest-grossing Walt Disney Animation movies of all time (behind the Frozen films). So, I imagined the filmmakers were already thinking up ideas for Moana 3 and the end credit scene was one avenue in.
However, as Jason Hand reminded me with his answer, Disney movies take years and years of development, and it’s perhaps too soon for them to look at what could be next. Here’s what he said when I asked him if Moana 3 was on the brain when they made the end credits scene:
Considering Moana 2 is also dominating on Disney+ big time and Moana is such a beloved Disney Princess, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Moana 3 got greenlit tomorrow. However, the movie (which was originally crafted as a Disney+ series), took the filmmakers four years to develop, and I imagine they’d like some time away from the world before coming back.
Should they do so, Moana 2’s end credits have definitely set up that Nalo is still alive and well, and could continue to be the main villain moving forward.
