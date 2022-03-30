'Moon Knight' Episode 1 "The Goldfish Problem" | Analysis & Review

“Moon Knight” has officially debuted on Disney+ starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hunt, and CinemaBlend’s resident expert Law Sharma is here to break down everything we saw in episode 1, “The Goldfish Problem.” Watch as he dives into who this show is really about, departures and references to the Marvel comics you might have missed, and so much more!

Video Chapters

00:00 Intro

00:46 Steven vs. Marc

00:51 What We Know About Steven Grant

01:23 Is Steven A Reliable Narrator? We Don’t Think So

01:56 What We Know About Marc Spector

02:43 Why This Is Steven’s Story, Not Marc’s

03:07 Oscar Isaac’s Performance

03:45 Departures From The Comics

03:52 Steven’s Different Role In The Series

04:22 Jake Lockley

04:29 Moon Knight As His Own Entity

05:00 What The Show Got Accurate To The Comics

05:09 Layla vs. Marlene

05:25 Arthur Harrow In The Comics

05:43 Who Is Arthur Harrow?

05:57 Arthur’s Scale Tattoo Powers

06:13 Arthur Recognizes Steven (Marc)

06:19 Arthur’s Mission

06:40 Lingering Questions

06:45 What Does Khonshu Want?

06:57 Layla & Marc’s Relationship

07:08 Ammit’s Objective

07:29 How Will ‘Moon Knight’ Connect To The MCU?

08:09 Outro