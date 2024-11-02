Outer Banks’ Carlacia Grant Opens Up About How Cleo Will Be Impacted By Terrance’s Death In Season 4, Part 2

We left the characters of Outer Banks in rough places at the end of Season 4, Part 1. JJ found out his dad isn’t his biological father. John B. is facing the trauma of losing his dad. Pope and Sarah are stuck underground, and Cleo is grieving the loss of her friend and parental figure, Terrance. So, when I had the chance to chat with Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, about the end of Part 1, she opened up about how that tragic death will impact her character moving forward.

When I interviewed the cast of Outer Banks about Season 4, I had to ask Grant how she prepared for the scene where Terrance died and the impact it will have on Cleo. In response, she sweetly told me that she adores Terence Rosemore, who plays Terrance in the show, and she knows her character was happy to see the captain come back into her life. So, that made the loss even harder, as she told me:

It was just going into the history and Cleo's history, and I played kind of as a character that Cleo did think about Terrance, and Cleo did wonder [what] happened to him and Stubbs, and she wanted to reach out, but couldn't figure out how to find him. And then the moment happens, and there's no time. There's no time to talk about how sorry she is, or how much she misses him.

Grant continued saying that the moment obviously didn’t “happen in the way [Cloe] wants it to happen,” and she wasn’t able to say goodbye to this man who played such a pivotal role in her life. So, she’s deeply hurt by this loss on a lot of levels.

(Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix )

Now, going into Season 4, Part 2 – which premieres on Netflix’s 2024 schedule on November 7 – Cleo feels like she’s ready for revenge, and she’ll do anything to get back at the man who killed Terrance. To that point, while talking about what’s to come for her character, Grant told me:

She wants to get even. That's the only thing in her mind. Like she wants to get even. And she feels that going toward this thing is what's going to make it get even. She wants him to feel exactly like how she felt in that moment, like the gut wrench, or like ripping her guts out of her body. And I think she's not going to stop until she gets it.

So, unlike John B., who couldn’t shoot the bad guys because of his loss, Cleo is ready to fight at a moment's notice. She wants to avenge Terrance and stop the men who killed him and are after her friends.

There aren’t that many people in Cleo’s life who mean the world to her. Before meeting the Pogues, she was with Terrance sailing around. Those are the folks closest to her, and she’ll do anything to protect them. So, now that Terrance is dead, it tracks that she’s willing to do just about anything to get revenge on the people who killed him.

To see Cleo keep going until she gets even with the guys who murdered her friend, you can catch Part 2 of Outer Banks fourth season with a Netflix subscription starting November 7.