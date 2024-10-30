Where All Of Outer Banks' Pogues Were Left At The End Of Season 4, Volume 1

Warning! SPOILERS ahead for Outer Banks Season 4, Volume 1.

As much as I hate when Netflix splits seasons into two parts, I can’t deny that the wait for Volume 2 of Outer Banks has kept the series fresh in my mind for weeks since it premiered on the 2024 TV schedule. It feels like every day I find more things I want to see in the last five episodes. So, now, considering where we left our treasure hunters during the mid-season finale, I'm dying to find out what will happen to the Pogues when the show returns on November 7.

Part of the excitement has to do with the fact that I’m eager to see if the Pogues will be able to find the “Blue Crown” and get out of the treasure-hunting game once and for all. After all, that’s the major plot of this season. However, I also can’t stop thinking about the characters and how they’re in some of the worst shape they’ve ever been. And that’s saying something, considering John B. has nearly died a record number of times in the first three seasons alone.

By the end of the first five episodes, it felt like the crew was more spread out than they’ve ever been, and that doesn’t bode well for the challenges they’ll have to face when Volume 2 drops. So, since binging shows sometimes makes us forget all the details, you might not remember where all the Outer Banks characters were at the end of Episode 5. But, don’t worry, we’re here to help you out!

(Image credit: Lee Davis/Netflix)

Pope And Sarah Are Stuck In The Crypt In Charleston

Without a doubt, Pope and Sarah have found themselves in the most dangerous and precarious situation after Volume 1. If you don’t remember, after arriving in Charleston, the gang found the church and cemetery that Pope believes is the key to tracking down the “Blue Crown.” Once inside, Pope teams up with Sarah for the first time, and the two go down into the crypt to track down the treasure.

After accidentally locking themselves out of the way they got in, Pope and Sarah attempt to escape using the path Lightner and Dalia used to beat them to the map. Unfortunately, they sealed the tomb on their way out, leaving Pope and Sarah stuck. To make matters worse, the heavy rain outside has started to enter the crypt, flooding it.

As unfortunate as the situation is, Sarah and Pope both have experience getting themselves into and out of perilous situations. If the Pogues have taught me anything, it’s never to underestimate them and their will to survive. I’m sure they’ll break out of the crypt by the end of Episode 6 at the latest.

(Image credit: Netflix)

JJ And Kiara Are Still In Kildare

As much as I love JJ, he’s been making awful decisions this season.

After receiving a cryptic message, he decides to figure out what it means by bailing on the Pogues and staying behind in Kildare. The move leads him to reconnect with his estranged father, Luke, whom he thought was out of the country. The plot twists don’t end there, though.

While they’re on the run from the police, Luke gives JJ some life-altering news — he’s not his biological father. In fact, JJ isn’t a Pogue at all, but rather the son of Groff and Larissa Genrette, making him the heir to his family’s fortune and Goat Island.

With JJ’s whereabouts unknown to the Pogues, Kiara decides to stay back in Kildare until she can track down JJ. She decides to keep Kildare County Surf Shop open in the meantime since they’re all strapped for cash. It’s a smart decision until Rafe shows up looking for Sarah. Even after dealing with the Kook, Kiara is in the best shape heading into the final five episodes.

However, I'm now wondering how she'll react to this revelation JJ just had.

(Image credit: Netflix)

John B. And Cleo Are Above Ground In Charleston

For the first time in his life, John B. feels apprehensive about treasure hunting. When we leave him at the end of Volume 1, he’s just chickened out of shooting Lightner out of fear of becoming like his father, Big John. Though he’s above ground in Charleston, his mind is very much underwater as he struggles to deal with the trauma surrounding his relationship with his late father.

Cleo is in a similar state, finding herself above ground in Charleston and dealing with her trauma surrounding the tragic loss of her father figure, Terrance. Unlike John B, though, Cleo doesn’t share his apprehension for taking a life, and instead, she vows to seek revenge on Lightner for what he did to Terrance. Not even nearly being choked to death by said antagonist is enough to dissuade her from planning her vengeance.

The Pogues have definitely found themselves in a rough spot physically and emotionally, but that seems to be where they strive. They’ve basically hit rock bottom, which means the only place they can go is up. All I know is that Outer Banks Season 4, Volume 2, is one you’re not going to want to miss. So, make sure those Netflix subscriptions are ready, because we'll be returning to the OBX to find out what happens next to the Pogues on November 7.