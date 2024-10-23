Outer Banks’ Jonathan Daviss And Madelyn Cline Open Up About Finally Sharing A Big Scene And The Wild Goonies-Like Set They Were Working On
Rats. Why'd it have to be rats?
Spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Outer Banks are ahead! If you haven’t caught the first five episodes to air on the 2024 TV schedule, you can stream them with a Netflix subscription.
Going into Season 4, Part 2 of Outer Banks, things aren’t looking great…JJ just found out that his dad isn’t his biological dad, John B. is feeling apprehensive about the hunt, and, oh yeah, Pope and Sarah are stuck in a catacomb that’s starting to fill with water. However, while those circumstances aren’t exactly ideal for anyone, it did give us a magnificent action-packed sequence between Jonathan Daviss and Madelyn Cline’s characters.
Now, they've broken down what it was like filming the Goonies-esque scenes with CinemaBlend.
Jonathan Daviss and Madelyn Cline Had Been Wanting To Share More Scenes Together
During my interviews with the Outer Banks cast for CinemaBlend, I was excited to ask Daviss and Cline about their big scene, since Pope and Sarah haven’t spent much solo time together at all.
They both told me they’d been wanting to work together for a while, and the Daviss specifically explained that getting a scene like this was actually a request:
He went on to say that it was “about time” that Sarah and Pope got some screentime together, while also breaking down what that catacomb set was like. And let’s just say, when it came to those dark sets, I think they got more than they bargained for…
Jonathan Daviss And Madelyn Cline Break Down Filming Their Big Scenes In The Goonies-Like Set
Let me set the scene. Most of the Outer Banks cast was outside dealing with their new enemy at the end of Season 4, Part 1. Meanwhile, Sarah and Pope were stuck in a catacomb that’s reminiscent of a set from Goonies or Indiana Jones that was filled with rats. To put that in perspective, here’s how Jonathan Daviss described it to me:
Madelyn Cline described the sets further, telling me that there were three of them. While she wasn’t a fan of the rats, she did appreciate all the artistry that went into those dark and ancient-looking locations, as she said:
Meanwhile, their co-star Madison Bailey chimed in saying that even though Kiara wasn’t in that scene and she didn’t see the sets in person, on screen, she was blown away, saying that it looked “amazing.” While it did indeed look “amazing,” the Glass Onion actress implied that she was also freaked out down there, noting that “life was imitating art,” as Sarah freaked out, and apparently so did she:
Daviss also recalled this story, complimenting his co-star and saying she was a “trooper.” However, while she survived the scene, it didn’t sound like she was having the best time, as he explained:
Outer Banks has always had a bit of Goonies and Indiana Jones flavor as it's a show all about a group of kids finding hidden treasure. However, this scene really had that energy as Sarah and Pope descended into a catacomb to find what they were looking for. Now, like Indy or the kids in Goonies, Daviss and Cline’s characters are in an impossible situation that they need to escape during OBX Part 2.
Teasing what’s to come, the Pope performer said:
Yeah, things aren’t exactly going great for the characters in the story. However, on the screen, they look fantastic because of this epic set and great performances!
To see if Pope and Sarah get out of this wet, old and rat-filled place, you can catch Season 4, Part 2 of Outer Banks when it premieres on Netflix’s 2024 schedule on November 7.
