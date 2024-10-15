'Outer Banks' Season 4 Interviews With Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey And More
The OBX Season 4 cast dives into all the behind-the-scenes details.
"Outer Banks" is back for a shocking Season 4, and the star-studded cast joins CinemaBlend to answer all of our pressing behind-the-scenes questions. Watch as Chase Stokes ("John B. Routledge"), Madelyn Cline ("Sarah Cameron"), Madison Bailey ("Kiara Carrera”), Jonathan Daviss ("Pope Heyward”), Rudy Pankow ("JJ Maybank”), Drew Starkey ("Rafe Cameron”) and Carlacia Grant (“Cleo”) talk scuba-diving, dealing with rats on set, what they would've spent the treasure money on and more!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:33 - The OBX Cast Reveals What They'd Spend The Treasure Money On
02:18 - Madison Bailey And Rudy Pankow On Their Intense Scuba Diving Scene
05:00 - Jonathan Daviss And Madelyn Cline Discuss Their Goonies-Like Scene
07:34 - Rudy Pankow On JJ’s Feelings About His Biological Father
08:35 - John B. Is Apprehensive About The Treasure Hunt, And Chase Stokes Explains Why
09:42 - Carlacia Grant Opens Up Reuniting With Terrance In Season 4
