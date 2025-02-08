Outlander Was Robbed Yet Again On The Awards Circuit, So I Asked One Star Why It Keeps On Happening
Once again, no trophies for Outlander.
Outlander finished the second half of Season 7 in the 2025 TV schedule with a finale that was eventful to say the very least, with news breaking shortly after that Sophie Skelton – a.k.a. Brianna MacKenzie – would be getting an award while Caitriona Balfe was in the running for a major category at the Critics Choice Awards. Alas, that was Outlander's one and only CCA nomination, and I took the chance to ask Skelton just hours before the ceremony why the Starz drama never gets the awards love it deserves.
As a longtime Outlander fan, I always look through lists of awards nominations in the hopes of seeing the show getting some love. Whether for the acting or the directing or the writing or even composing, I'm always hoping for at least some nominations. That rarely happens, though, and the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series went to Kathy Bates for Matlock instead of Caitriona Balfe for Outlander.
And I'm not saying that Kathy Bates didn't deserve the win after her emotional Matlock performances, but I do wish that the major awards ceremonies – Emmys, Golden Globes, and CCAs in particular – at least nominated the show in more categories more regularly. Believe it or not, the show has only ever been nominated for four Emmys, and never in the major categories.
So, when I was fortunate enough to speak with Sophie Skelton on the SCAD TVfest red carpet ahead of her receiving the Lumiere Award, only hours before Caitriona Balfe would find out if she won for Best Actress at the CCAs on February 7, I had to ask for her take on why Outlander just never gets love at awards shows. She shared:
It's hard to argue against Sophie Skelton's stance, as Outlander is more than just a drama since it crosses genres. She also pointed out that it could be a good thing that the show defies normal categories, even if that means a shortage of trophies for the cast and crew of the Starz mainstay. Until there's a category for dramas that combine drama, romance, war, historical fiction, a period setting, and time travel, Outlander may get no more awards love than the occasional nomination.
Sophie Skelton didn't seem bothered that the show doesn't get the kind of critical buzz that has gone to shows like Succession and Game of Thrones, and had a very thoughtful answer when I asked what she was most proud of out of the recently-ended seventh season of Outlander. She said:
While Outlander's main characters have all gone through pretty horrifying ordeals by this point ahead of the eighth and final season, Brianna has really gone through hell and back a few different times over the years so far. For Skelton, that has resulted in seeing the positive ways that her character's endurance has affected fans.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We can only hope that Bree catches a break in Season 8 after finally bringing her little family unit back together in the same timeline to end Season 7, but would it really be Outlander if things were too easy for any members of the extended Fraser family? After all, she and her parents aren't even in the same decade of the 18th century when the final credits rolled on Season 7.
For now, all we can do is hope, wonder, and speculate, as Starz has not yet announced a premiere date for the eighth and final season. Outlander is expected to return one last time before the end of the year, but whether than means the first half of 2025 or closer to December 31 at midnight remains to be seen. As for the shortage of awards nominations and wins... well, congratulations to Sophie Skelton for receiving SCAD TVfest's Lumiere Award!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Shōgun Won Big At The Critics Choice Awards, Hiroyuki Sanada's Words About 'Authenticity' Make Me Want To Watch It All Over Again
I Caved And Read The Attack On Titan Manga Before The Finale, But The English Dub Actors Just Revealed Something Crazy To Me About Spoilers That Blew My Mind