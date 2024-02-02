Percy Jackson’s Leah Jeffries Is So Excited For Season 2, She Already Got Busted By Her Teacher For Reading Rick Riordan's Books During Class
It's giving Annabeth.
Well, the Percy Jackson and the Olympians finale is here and I don’t know about you, but I’m already missing Percy, Annabeth and Grover going on quests together. As fans of the Rick Riordan book series know, there are many more adventures for the trio to go on, we’re just waiting on Disney to hit the greenlight on a Season 2. Prior to the series premiere, the actress behind Annabeth, Leah Jeffries, shared with us that she was already reading ahead in her spare time… even in class.
When CinemaBlend sat down with the leading trio of the Percy Jackson cast back in December, I asked them how Rick Riordan's books are playing a part in their preparation for the TV show and whether they’ve been reading ahead at all. Here’s what Jeffries said (also in the video above):
Leah Jeffries is so excited for the future of Annabeth Chase that the girl is getting busted in class for reading ahead! As she told us, she’s been getting into the graphic novel versions of the Percy Jackson series to get a better visual sense of what her character and the others have coming for them next.
There are six total books of the Percy Jackson series that were published between 2005 and 2023. The Sea of Monsters is the second book that Season 2 would be based on, and The Titan’s Curse is book three. After that is The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian. For a long time, that was all the Percy Jackson books, but last year Riordan returned to the characters that started it all with The Chalice of the Gods.
During the interview, Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show weighed in on the topic too. In his words:
While many actors often have the script and only the script to turn to when it comes to formulating their characters, these kids have six books and the author himself to refer to! Following the end of the first season, we cannot wait to see these three actors continue to play these characters, growth spurts and all! Season 1 was only the introduction to Camp Half-Blood and the quests that are to come for these heroic demigods!
You can stream all eight episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians right now with a Disney+ subscription and Hulu subscription. We’ll keep you posted about what we learn about the future of the series, because we can’t wait to return to this Greek mythology world!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest