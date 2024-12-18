Philippa Boyens Shared With Me How The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Made That Posthumous Christopher Lee Cameo Happen
The decision to include the legacy character led to
While it was already reported that the world of 2024 movies would see a posthumous cameo from Sir Christopher Lee set for The Lord of the RIngs: The War of the Rohirrim, I somehow forgot this fact. So as I got to the end of the first anime in Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth Saga, it was a pleasant surprise to hear that familiar voice in my ears once more. As it turns out, the decision to bring back Saruman in The War of the Rohirrim was a decision made early in the process, and it came out of a question from producer Philippa Boyens.
Sitting down for a virtual interview with Ms. Boyens on behalf of CinemaBlend’s attendance to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’s press day, I was able to actually get the full story on how this all happened. Kicking off the tale at hand, here’s what Philippa Boyens told me as the inspiration for even bringing Saruman back:
As we spoke about The War of the Rohirrim’s special place almost 200 years prior to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the producer/co-story writer specified how in the timeline of J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore, Saurman appears around this point. This gives audiences who love The Lord of the RIngs movies a connection between this ring-less saga set in the world of humanity.
With the purpose now devised, it was time to figure out how to bring Sir Christopher Lee’s voice back into the fold. Digging further into this topic, Philippa Boyens shared these next steps that took place:
Admittedly, there will be some audience members who think that A.I. was used to achieve this effect. Thankfully, it sounds like all that was needed was some clever audio editing, a la the late Paul Newman's return as Doc Hudson for 2017's Cars 3. For reference, you can listen to the audio in question in the below clip from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey:
For as brief as Sir Christopher Lee's cameo is in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Saruman's appearance is a fitting bridge to the legacy movies. With all of the care and thought taken in continuing this legacy of quality adaptations, the intent of this animated epic was kept in sight at all times.
Opting to focus on the untold history that started Rohan's second line of kings, the struggles and survival of humanity are the main event. That’s what you’ll see in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is currently showing in theaters. Because what other time of year would you schedule a Middle-Earth Saga entry?
Should this inspire you to watch the entirety of Peter Jackson’s six-film opus in live-action, you can currently stream both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, as they’re currently bound together by the forces of a Max subscription!
