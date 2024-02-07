Quantum Leap Just Delivered A Major Twist For Addison, And I'm Surprised I'm Sad

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap episode called "The Family Treasure." Read at your own risk!

Quantum Leap really threw fans for a loop when it revealed Ben was missing for three years between leaps at the beginning of Season 2, and it was even wilder when it revealed Addison moved on. Things progressed further recently when her boyfriend Tom proposed, and Addison said yes. It seemed like wedding bells were ringing for the couple until a surprise split at the end of the episode silenced any hope for them. To be honest, I'm surprised that I'm sad.

When Caitlin Bassett explained to CinemaBlend why Addison agreed to the proposal, it seemed destined the wedding would happen. Now, Tom is headed back to Washington D.C. and convinced Addison's feelings for Ben will only continue to grow in the time they are apart. It was a tough scene for me to watch, and as someone who loved Ben and Addison, I'm kind of shocked I feel that way.

Addison And Tom's "Break" Made Me Realize How Much I Like Him

When he first joined Quantum Leap Season 2, I assumed Tom was secretly a new enemy of the program. Showrunner Martin Gero later assured me that wasn't the case and that the split between Ben and Addison deepened the story more than anything else. Over time, I began to learn more about Tom, and his tragic backstory and realized that he was actually a solid guy. Even Ben started to to approve of him, though I suspect his romance with Hannah Carson helped that.

I can't say I was crazy about Tom and Addison getting married so quickly, but it wasn't until it seemed they might split for good that I realized I wanted it to happen. Granted, I understand Addison's reasons for wanting to not get married so soon after the proposal, but now it seems like she might've ruined her chance at a happy ending with Tom for good.

Considering Caitlin Bassett feels optimistic about Quantum Leap returning for Season 3, I'd sooner see her be happy with Tom than sitting around waiting for Ben to return to the timeline. Sure, Tom found a code that might bring him back, but as Ian mentioned, it could take years to work through that code. Addison doesn't deserve to spend this series waiting around for Ben, especially if she has another chance to be happy with someone else. Again, I'm surprised I feel that way, so kudos to the show for successfully changing my stance on Tom and Addison moving on.

Quantum Leap airs on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET, but viewers can also catch up on Season 2 with a Peacock subscription. After this latest one, I wouldn't want to miss any subsequent episodes until we get to the end of Season 2. It seems like a big development is on the way, but what?