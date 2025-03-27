Reacher's Season 3 Ending Had A Big Death That Could Have Gone 'Multiple Ways.' Why One Actor Thinks They 'Really Nailed It'
Yeah, they killed that scene.
Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Reacher are ahead! If you have not watched it yet, you can stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription.
The Season 3 finale of Reacher is titled “Unfinished Business.” However, in the episode that just dropped on the 2025 TV schedule, Alan Ritchson’s character most certainly finished it. That was especially true in the case of Xavier Quinn. After failing to kill his enemy the first time, the titular character took Brian Tee’s villain down in epic fashion, and the antagonist’s actor told me how he tried filming it in “different ways” and why they ultimately “nailed it.”
During CinemaBlend’s Reacher interviews, I asked Brian Tee about his character’s final moment. I specifically noted the juxtaposition of Reacher shooting Quinn in the cheek and off a cliff in the Episode 4 flashback after everything that happened to Dominique and this scene where he successfully killed him. In response, the actor told me:
To quickly recap, in the finale, when the Russian mobster Taktarov tried to take Tee’s character away, Reacher stopped it, noting that Quinn was his. Then, Reacher’s whole team showed up to help him, and they were able to trade money for the bad guy.
Ultimately, Quinn’s life ended right after Reacher reminded him that “her name was Dominique,” and we flashed back to the Dominique Kohl episode and the moment the protagonist first shot the villain in the cheek. This time, though, he made sure he was dead, and we saw him fall over after being shot in the head.
Tee was very complimentary of the showrunner, director and Ritchson while breaking down why this final scene worked. He said they had tried it quite a few different ways to see which dynamics worked best, and that hard work certainly paid off, as he explained:
I think the part that got me most was Quinn’s final close-up, where we saw what looked like a tear forming in his eye. Whether it’s fear of death or remembrance of what he did to Dominique is unclear. However, his reckoning with what he did certainly made this big moment even more satisfying.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To that point, Tee told me that working with this whole team on this scene is what made it so great, and he rightfully thought they “nailed it,” saying:
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
If you are looking to stream Reacher, you can do just that with a month-long free trial for Amazon Prime. After that, you can pay $14.99 per month or save 22% and pay $139 for a whole year, and then you'll be more than ready for Reacher Season 4, and you can also watch all the other amazing originals Prime Video has.
Overall, this, mixed with huge action sequences like Reacher’s fight with Paulie, was an epic way to close out the season and tie this fiasco with the Becks and Quinn back to a deeply personal tragedy Reacher faced years ago.
Now, it’s time to look forward to Reacher Season 4. Season 3 easily solidified the series as one of Prime Video’s best shows, and big full-circle moments, like Quinn’s death, showed just how much thought and care is put into each season’s overarching story. So, yeah, I can’t wait to see what bad guy Alan Ritchson’s Reacher takes down next and the epic way he does it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Jack Black Was At An 11 Constantly While Filming Minecraft, Which Was Great Until The Director Got Around To Editing
'The White Lotus' Season 3 SPOILER Interviews With Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell & More