I Knew The Reacher Versus Paulie Fight Would Be Epic, But The Reacher Season 3 Trailer Shows Alan Ritchson Getting His Face Beat

I told you guys. As a fan of the Lee Child books featuring Jack Reacher, and book Persuader in particular, I teased the fact that there is a fight involving Reacher and a giant named Paulie that has the potential to be one of the wildest things ever shown on television. So kudos to Amazon Prime Video for leading with the fight in the first trailer for Reacher Season 3 … and for also finally revealing that the new season will debut on Prime Video on February 20.

Press play on the video above for your first official look at Reacher Season 3.

Amazon Prime Video revealed that Reacher Season 3 will deliver three brand new episodes beginning on Feb. 20, with subsequent episodes arriving once a week through March. And truthfully, I think that’s the way to do it. Shows like The Penguin have demonstrated how much fan interest and online conversation can be generated when everyone is watching a show at the same time, and caught up on the story. It defeats the binge, but it makes each new episode an event.

Which helps, because the story in Persuader – the book being adapted for Reacher Season 3 – is one of the more engaging Reacher narratives Lee Child has penned. Mainly set off the coast of Maine (in the book, at least), this story finds wandering beast Jack Reacher going undercover at the mansion of a shady arms dealer (Anthony Michael Hall) who may be involved in the kidnapping of a DEA agent.

Ever since I found out that Amazon Prime Video chose Persuader as the book to adapt for Reacher Season 3, I have been telling CinemaBlend readers that the fight between Reacher and a character named Paulie was primed to be an all-timer. Paulie is a hired bodyguard for Hall’s character, Zachary Beck. And from the moment he meets Reacher, the two alpha dogs hate each other. Without spoiling anything, these two eventually face off, and as you can see in the trailer, Alan Ritchson looks to be half the size of Olivier Richters , the bodybuilder cast as Paulie.

Thankfully, Alan Ritchson does an incredible amount of work on his own physique, so much so that he has an 8-word mantra that motivates him to train, and he carries a ridiculously low percentage of body fat. This is a big reason why Prime Video already has renewed Reacher Season 4 , though we aren’t sure what book will be used for the source material. Of course, in addition to that story, we also have a Reacher spinoff tapped for Maria Sten’s character, Frances Neagley, so fans will be able to stay in the Reacher universe for years to come.

While you are waiting, make sure that you are taking full advantage of your Prime Video subscription by using it to watch some of the best movies and TV series streaming on the service.