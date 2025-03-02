I'm Surprised I Like Rex So Much In Invincible Season 3, So I Asked Jason Mantzoukas What It's Like To Voice The Changed Character: ‘This Is A Rex-Splode Story’
Is this going to be a Rex-stan account?
Below are spoilers for Invincible Season 3. If you're not caught up, you can stream the first six episodes with an Amazon Prime subscription now.
Invincible Season 3 is soaring across the 2025 TV schedule, offering the over-the-top action and emotional stakes the series has become known for. What's been different this time around, however, is the character Rex-Splode, who's voiced by Jason Mantzoukas. From rebuilding a team to cooking via a meal kit, Rex has had quite the journey this season, and I've grown to love him surprisingly. Which is why I was pleased to talk to Mantzoukas himself about the hero's evolution.
Mr. Manzoukas was kind enough to speak with CinemaBlend about the third season of the Robert Kirkman-created show. The comedian didn't hold back when talking about his love for the series and how, because he'd read the Invincible comics before being cast, he knew what was coming. Needless to say, he was hoping that Rex's "great story" would be told:
There's plenty going on in Season 3 of Invincible – from Omni-Man's big return to Mark and Eve's romantic relationship. All the while, Rex establishes himself as a standout character, as he (alongside some other Guardians of the Globe members) faces an uncertain future. Considering the character's layered arc, Jason Mantzoukas hilariously declared that this is a "Rex-Splode story" and, given how much I've enjoyed watching Rex's journey, I can't disagree:
During Season 2, both Rex-Splode and Shrinking Rae were nearly killed in a brutal fight with the Lizard League and, for a time, it felt like both were going to meet their makers. Somehow, they made it out, and Season 3 has only expanded on the trauma they've wrestled with since that fight. For Rex's part, he's made attempts to become a better teammate and person. And, in the process, he's become closer with Rae. Their plot threads have been entertaining to see.
It's more than evident that Invincible, at its core, represents the story of Mark Grayson. However, Jason Mantzoukas also opined that it serves as a "coming-of-age" tale for Rex as well, and his reasoning makes sense:
Truthfully, I've never really like Rex that much, mostly because of his arrogant attitude and reckless behavior. He's put out a few fires in his time, but he's also started some. But Season 3 has really shifted my perspective on him. The assertion that this is a "coming-of-age" story for him also makes sense as, given his upbringing under the government, he was never really able to grow up in the traditional sense. Now that he's reckoning with his past and future, it's wonderful to see him gradually become one of the series' most multi-faceted characters.
As a whole, Invincible remains a perfect superhero show and is one of the best original shows on Amazon Prime in general. A big reason for that is the fantastic ways in which these characters are written. And, of course, the bloody action is enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Now, I'm eager to see what happens lies ahead for Rex (and I can't believe I actually said that). I love that Jason Mantzoukas is down for whatever comes next as well, and he's hoping that we'll see more growth from the actor's explosive character. Find out what happens by checking out new episodes of Invincible, which hit Prime Video on Thursdays.
