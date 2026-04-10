Rob Cesternino Explains How Coach Is Following The Boston Rob Playbook On Survivor 50
The BR rules strike again.
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Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and the generations of fans have been treated to another wild ride with Season 50: In the Hands of the Fans. Explosive new episodes are airing weekly on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), with Episode 7 being especially messy and full of drama. While fans are melting down over Coach, Rob Cesternino spoke to CinemaBlend about how he's actually taking a page from Boston Rob's book.
The cast of Survivor 50 is full of colorful characters, although Coach Wade is probably the biggest of them all. I'm having weekly talks with Rob Has A Podcast network founder (and two-time player) Rob Cesternino about the season, and he recently offered a solid take on how Coach has been playing lately. In his words:
Points were made. Coach drew a line in the sand against Survivor liars, in favor of playing with folks who value "honor and integrity." But that doesn't mean he's actually going to hold himself to that standard. I mean, look at the way he swiped Ozzy's advantage in the first episode of Survivor 50.Article continues below
Rob Cesternino specifically cited Boston Rob's winning strategy in Survivor: Redemption Island. He ran that game like a tight ship, with members of his alliance required to use the buddy system and to never, ever strategize with other members of the cast. In the end this method worked, even though he betrayed his allies over and over again with no repercussions.
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Survivor is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.
Aside from how much money Survivor players make, Coach's motivations and true intentions are one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Emmy-winning series. But as a Survivor Know-It-All, Cesternino has a unique perspective that's certainly shedding some light on how the four-time player is approaching Season 50. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out as we get deeper into the season; Coach succeeded in getting Dee out in the most recent episode.
New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS and streaming the next day on Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is releasing a book called The Tribe and I Have Spoken on May 6th, and is doing a book tour as well. Visit robhasawebsite.com/events for more information!
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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