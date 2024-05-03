Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and The Cast Of ‘The Fall Guy’ Are Just Having Too Much Fun

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke and David Leitch are loving their film "The Fall Guy" and you can feel it in their interviews. We sat down with them to discuss their favorite bits from the movie and behind-the-scenes stories, and we got the scoop behind the film’s big ending cameo (note the spoiler warning at the end of the video). Plus, David Leitch tells us why Aaron Taylor-Johnson should play James Bond…and why he should direct it.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Were Not Expecting That



0:20 - ‘The Fall Guy’ Is One Big Inside Joke, That We're All In On



1:32 - The Nostalgia Of ‘The Fall Guy,’ According To Winston Duke And Hannah Waddingham



2:00 - David Leitch’s Love For Hollywood, And His Issue With It



3:10 - How Ryan Gosling And Winston Duke Became Besties



4:07 - Hannah Waddingham On Making Her Character ‘Pig Vomit’



5:05 - David Leitch Wants Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Bond, So He Can Direct It



5:42 - Ryan Gosling On Having A ‘Matryoshka Doll’ Of Stunt People Playing Stunt People



6:20 - The Story Behind ‘The Fall Guy’s’ Big Ending Cameo



7:08 - Ryan Gosling Wants Emily Blunt To Do More Action Movies