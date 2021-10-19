Scream’s David Arquette On ‘Incredible’ Experience Filming With The New Cast

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for a number of years, with critically acclaimed projects hitting theaters and breaking records. Beloved franchises have also returned as a result, and Scream fans can’t wait to see the fifth installment arrive this January. For original star David Arquette, filming with the new cast was an ‘incredible’ experience due to personal reasons.

The new Scream will be the first sequel produced since the death of the late, great Wes Craven. The cast features the return of the beloved trio of OG heroes in Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. I had the privilege to speak with the latter actor along with other journalists as the fifth Scream was still in production. He opened up about his experience working with new cast members like You actress Jenna Ortega, saying:

It’s been this really incredible experience. Just watching these young actors and seeing them as a similar age to when I did my first Scream, has been a really interesting experience for me. You know, Jenna’s two years older than my daughter that I had through the course of making these films. I didn’t have them, Courteney had, we had them together. There's a lot of history there, alot of heart involved in it. There's a lot of love or horror movies and films in general. And I think a lot of that comes in the storytelling and the experience.

Talk about an intense filming experience. Because on top of once again battling Ghostface in the new Scream movie, there’s a ton of emotion and history shared between David Arquette and the franchise. It should be interesting to see how this translates to Arquette’s latest performance as Dewey Riley.

The first Scream movie is celebrating its whopping 25th anniversary this year, so David Arquette’s feelings about being back on set make a great deal of sense. He and the rest of the starring cast grew up throughout the first four installments of the slasher property, with Arquette and co-star Courteney Cox also forming a family. And that’s seemingly what made returning to Woodsboro in the fifth movie such an incredible experience for the 50 year-old actor.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Anticipation for 2022’s Scream has been steadily building, especially once the original trio of stars including David Arquette signed on to reprise their roles. The first trailer recently arrived and broke the internet, although directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett previously confirmed that the first footage includes some misdirects .

The trailer was thrilling, although it certainly didn’t look good for David Arquette’s Dewey. He’s shown chasing down Ghostface himself, and fans are definitely nervous about those legacy characters in Scream. But with so many emotions going into Arquette’s time on set, it’ll likely make for an especially intriguing performance.