The Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel Series: What We Know So Far

I'm just going to say that I freaking called it for a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel/reboot/reunion earlier in 2023. It's happening, and here is what we know so far about it.

When it comes to some of the best Disney Channel shows – and one of the best shows to watch with kids on Disney+ overall – I can think of nothing better than Wizards of Waverly Place, and the show is hilarious and even funnier as an adult.

Well, here we are, in the best timeline, where January 2024 gave us the news of a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series that's in the works. But who will be coming back for this potential show? And what could it be about? Here is what we know so far.

When writing this in February 2024, there is no set premiere date for the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. At this time, Deadline reported that a pilot has been ordered, so we're not even sure if a full series will come. But we can theorize when it could release if it is ordered to series...

When David Henrie confirmed on his Instagram in January 2024 that the reboot was in the works, he captioned the image, "The Russo's are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we've grown 😊 2024, the year magic comes back!" along with a picture of the pilot script:

Does this mean the reboot could appear on the 2024 premiere schedule ? Or is that just wishful thinking? Look, a girl trying to recapture the magic of her youth can dream – and I would love to see this in the coming months if we're honest.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot Follows Justin Teaching A New Wizard His Powers After An Incident At WizTech

Get ready because we already know what the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot will be about – and it's more like a sequel than anything else.

Per the Deadline article from before, it will follow Justin this time. But it's not what you would expect – despite earning powers in the Wizards of Waverly Place finale, Justin has given up that life to live normally with his wife and children.

However, a strange occurrence happens at WizTech (this story's version of Hogwarts). Now, Justin is responsible for training a wizard who shows up at Justin's home afterward. To save the Wizard World, he has to embrace his past and find the magic within himself again to help the next generation.

This already sounds like the premise of something that would appear on my list of the best fantasy shows, so sign me up.

David Henrie Will Star

As confirmed by the Deadline article, David Henrie is set as a series regular for the planned Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, playing the same character he did in the original series, Justin Russo.

Henrie is primarily known for his role in the original show, but he has appeared in various other movies and TV series since, including Grown Ups 2, Little Boy, Walt Before Mickey, and more. In How I Met Your Mother, he also appeared in a recurring role and had guest appearances on Arrested Development, Mind Games, and more.

Selena Gomez Will Guest-Star And Executive Produce

Another piece of news confirmed from the Deadline article is that Selena Gomez would return to her role as Alex Russo in the pilot episode of the new Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, at least for a guest role.

We're unsure if she'll appear in more than that. Gomez will also be working as an executive producer, which was confirmed by the Deadline article, and she’s super excited for the reboot.

Gomez has appeared in various movies and TV shows since the original series ended, especially with her starring role in one of the best Hulu shows , Only Murders in the Building, but it'd be great to see her come back to this role.

The Rest Of The Russos Are Returning As Well

While Alex and Justin were undoubtedly some of the best siblings on Disney Channel, it wouldn't be the Russos without Jerry, Theresa, and Max, the parents and the family's youngest sibling.

David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera (Jerry and Theresa) were confirmed to be coming back when DeLuise posted about how excited he was on his Instagram to get back to work with the cast:

Jake T. Austin, who played Max, shared his excitement about the new show on his Instagram stories (via Entertainment Tonight ), saying he was looking forward to getting with his "wizards family."

Austin has appeared in Rio, Hotel for Dogs, and a few other films and co-starred in The Fosters. Canals-Barrera has appeared in Cristela and done several voice roles. DeLuise has appeared in various comedy movies and co-hosts the Wizards of Waverly Pod with former co-star Jennifer Stone.

We're still unsure if Stone will return as Harper, Alex's best friend, but I doubt she'll be there if Alex isn't a main character in this new show. And Stone isn't even an actor anymore – she works as a nurse, so I'd be pretty shocked if she appeared in a significant role.

Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele And Mimi Gianopulos Will Also Star

While we do know that a good amount of the main cast will be back in some way, we can also say that several other series regulars were confirmed from that Deadline article:

Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie

Janice LeAnn Brown is going to play Billie, the wizard that Justin will have to teach to save the Wizard World. Brown is a young actress who has appeared in shows such as Best Foot Forward, Just Roll with It, Black-Ish, and more. She even played young Rue in the hit HBO show Euphoria, one of the best teen dramas .

Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo

Alkaio Thiele plays Roman Russo, Justin's son. The young actor has appeared in shows such as Call Me Kat, The Wingfeather Saga, and voices several characters in Spider and His Amazing Friends.

Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo

In the new Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, Mimi Gianopulos plays Giada Russo, Justin's wife. The actress has appeared in movies such as What To Expect When You're Expecting, The Knight Before Christmas, Get a Job, and more.

This is such exciting news for the whole cast – and Henrie himself even shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the main cast to show off his on-screen family on his Instagram stories (via Entertainment Weekly ).

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas Wrote The Pilot

The last thing we know from that Deadline article is that Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas wrote the pilot for the new Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series. This is significant news, as these two previously worked on another popular Disney sequel series – Raven's Home. The show, a sequel to That's So Raven, featured Raven as an adult in her home with her son, who could now also see the future. The series has run for six seasons, which is a long freaking run for a Disney Channel show, so you know that this reboot is going to be just as great if it goes to series.

This makes me want to do another Wizards of Waverly Place rewatch. I think it's time to return to the Russo household – is anyone else up for some wizard lessons?