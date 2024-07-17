Seth Rogen And The Sausage Party Cast On What It Was Like Recording Those Food Orgy Scenes

Let’s not forget that in 2016, Seth Rogen’s adult animated movie Sausage Party destroyed at the box office . One of the most memorable moments from the film featured a massive food orgy, showing that these talking hot dogs are a far cry from the sentient grub I grew up on with Veggie Tales. Naturally the new Prime Video show Sausage Party: Foodtopia had to remind audiences what they were getting into by featuring an even more raunchy erotic smörgåsbord in Episode 1, and the A-list cast of comedians admitted to me that the voice work was uncomfortably realistic.

I spoke with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and franchise newcomer Sam Richardson about the new show, and when I brought up the subject of food sex they seemed more than game. That was when Sam Richardson volunteered this information:

I'll tell you what. My first day recording, like, doing any sex noises, I was like, *grunts* I'm like, 'You guys are hearing my real sex noises.' I’m like, 'Wow, that's a real one. Sorry Guys.' So I think mine are universal.

Seth Rogen went on to agree with Richardson, saying, “I’m giving them the real ones.” As you can imagine, the interview suddenly felt a lot more intimate. Being the performer she is, however, Kristen Wiig pointed out the major difference between her real-life sensuality and that of her character, a hot dog bun named Brenda:

I feel like Brenda's are a little more sing-song-y than mine. Operatic, yeah.

They all had a good laugh recanting what it was like performing food porn in the recording booth, which you can see for yourself by checking out the clip at the top of this article. In fact, the whole interview was full of laughs, which should be no surprise coming from these three.

If you like Seth Rogen, Sausage Party: Foodtopia is offering up exactly what you’re looking for. Despite who was working behind the scenes, in 2016, folks felt it necessary to emphasize that Sausage Party was not suitable for children . Of course, the new show is no different, and in fact I would venture to say that it’s raunchier. Seth Rogen has a lot of projects in the works (as per) such as Aziz Ansar’s new movie Good Fortune and his new Apple TV+ show The Studio , which he is also co-producing. The point is, just the fact that he took the time to create and star in this 8-part television program makes it worth watching.

You can see Sausage Party: Foodtopia with a Prime Video subscription right now! As for everything else coming our way in the world of film and television, we’ll keep you updated right here at CinemaBlend.