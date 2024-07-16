Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig & Sam Richardson Talk Eddie Murphy, 'Sausage Party' S*x Noises And More

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and Sam Richardson sat down with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb to talk about their new animated Amazon Prime series, “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” This adult-themed conversation addresses important topics like Eddie Murphy’s advice for Seth Rogen, Edward Norton playing a Jewish bagel, and of course, what it’s like to record voice work for Sausage Party’s infamous food orgies.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Intro / Eddie Murphy's Laugh Advice Tease

0:16 - Is ‘Sausage Party’ Pushing The Liberal Agenda?

0:45 - Seth Rogen Responds To Eddie Murphy’s Advice Regarding His Iconic Laugh

2:12 - The Sausage Party Cast Talks Recording Voice Work For Food Orgies

3:18 - How Edward Norton Came To Be The Hank Azaria Of ‘Sausage Party’

5:00 - Seth Rogen Had To Ask Sufjan Stevens Permission To Spoof ‘Call Me By Your Name’