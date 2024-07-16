Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig & Sam Richardson Talk Eddie Murphy, 'Sausage Party' S*x Noises And More
Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and Sam Richardson talk about their new animated Amazon Prime series, 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia.'
Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and Sam Richardson sat down with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb to talk about their new animated Amazon Prime series, “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” This adult-themed conversation addresses important topics like Eddie Murphy’s advice for Seth Rogen, Edward Norton playing a Jewish bagel, and of course, what it’s like to record voice work for Sausage Party’s infamous food orgies.
Video Chapters:
0:00 - Intro / Eddie Murphy's Laugh Advice Tease
0:16 - Is ‘Sausage Party’ Pushing The Liberal Agenda?
0:45 - Seth Rogen Responds To Eddie Murphy’s Advice Regarding His Iconic Laugh
2:12 - The Sausage Party Cast Talks Recording Voice Work For Food Orgies
3:18 - How Edward Norton Came To Be The Hank Azaria Of ‘Sausage Party’
5:00 - Seth Rogen Had To Ask Sufjan Stevens Permission To Spoof ‘Call Me By Your Name’
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.