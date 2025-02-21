'Severance' Season 2 Interviews With Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Christopher Walken And More
The interview is mysterious and important.
Ben Stiller, Dan Erickson and the cast of Apple TV+'s Severance (Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken) sit down to discuss the first six episodes of Severance Season 2. We dive right into spoilers for the series from Helly's big reveal to Mark's interaction with her Outie Helena to the tense dinner reunion of Irving and Burt so be warned if you aren't caught up through Episode 6!
Video Chapters:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:25 - Mark Meeting Helena For The First Time & What Breaks Through The Severance Barrier
00:01:50 - Helly R. vs Helena Eagan
00:03:43 - The Innies And Outies Of Severed Relationships
00:04:39 - The Brilliance Of Gwendoline Christie
00:06:05 - The Making Of Season 2's Big Opening Oner
00:07:43 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
