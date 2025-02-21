'Severance' Season 2 Interviews With Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Christopher Walken And More

The interview is mysterious and important.

Ben Stiller, Dan Erickson and the cast of Apple TV+'s Severance (Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken) sit down to discuss the first six episodes of Severance Season 2. We dive right into spoilers for the series from Helly's big reveal to Mark's interaction with her Outie Helena to the tense dinner reunion of Irving and Burt so be warned if you aren't caught up through Episode 6!

Video Chapters:

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:25 - Mark Meeting Helena For The First Time & What Breaks Through The Severance Barrier

00:01:50 - Helly R. vs Helena Eagan

00:03:43 - The Innies And Outies Of Severed Relationships

00:04:39 - The Brilliance Of Gwendoline Christie

00:06:05 - The Making Of Season 2's Big Opening Oner

00:07:43 - Outro

Gabriel Kovacs
Gabriel Kovacs
Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.

